Young Girl Diagnosed With ‘Tree Man’ Syndrome in Bangladesh

(Photo: Twitter / ‏@htTweets)

A 10-year-old girl in Bangladesh is being treated for a very rare condition known as “tree man disease.”

Sahana Khatun noticed a bark-like wart growing on her face four months ago that has since spread, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her father was not concerned about the growth until it began consuming her face. He brought her to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka for medical treatment, where doctors diagnosed her with epidermodysplasia verruciformis, or “tree man disease.”

According to the Canadian Journal of Plastic Surgery, the condition “is a rare, heritable disease characterized by an unusual susceptibility to infection with specific types of human papillomavirus and a propensity for developing malignant skin tumors.”

The BBC reports that Khatun may be the only known female diagnosed with this condition. Doctors believe her case is not as severe as 27-year-old Bangladeshi Abul Bajandar whose growths prevented him from doing everyday tasks.

“We are very poor,” her father told the AFP. “My daughter lost her mother when she was only six. I really hope that the doctors will remove the barks from my beautiful daughter’s face.”

Related:

34-Year-Old Woman Passed Away After Rare Disease Caused Her to Starve to Death

New Breathalyzer Can Test for 17 Diseases

Gigi Hadid’s Secret Struggle With Thyroid Disease Had a Major Impact on Her Weight