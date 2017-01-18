Why Drinking Water Will Help You Lose Weight

It seems that for many ailments, the remedy is water. If you have a headache, drink more water. If you have dry skin, drink more water. If you have cramps, drink more water. Maybe by now, you’ve been told to drink water so often that you just roll your eyes, shrug your shoulders and take a drink of your coffee. But staying properly hydrated is crucial to weight loss and you cannot dismiss this piece of advice: if you want to lose weight and stay healthy, drink more water.

Just drinking a tall glass of ice cold water will optimize weight loss. Cold water slightly speeds up your metabolism as the body works to bring it to body temperature and can burn up to 23 calories per 500 mL of water. That might not seem like much, but even in just a year, those burned calories add up! According to a study published in Obesity Journal, an extra liter each day can help you lose an additional five pounds in a year.

Drinking more water also helps you eat less, as it causes hunger pains to subside and helps you eat less during a meal if you drink a couple glasses prior. Oftentimes, people confuse thirst for hunger, so if you’re hungry throughout the day, try drinking a glass of water instead and see if you’re still hungry 30 minutes later. Better yet, make water the only drink you put in your glass to eliminate caloric intake from drinks like juice and soda. Sugar and caffeine will sabotage your weight loss efforts, so it’s important to build a better relationship with water.

Water alone will not achieve your weight loss goals for you, however. It is a necessary supplement to a healthy diet and exercise. As you engage in physically taxing workouts, it’s important that you hydrate in order to attain optimal results and keep your body in working order for tomorrow’s workout. Lean muscle is 80 percent water, so when you’re dehydrated, your muscle tissue loses water and its ability to contract. You will feel weaker and have less energy, which will decrease how many calories you will burn in your workout. If you’re going to work that hard, make sure you get the results you deserve! Dehydration can also cause cramping, which can hinder your workout performance. On the other hand, sufficient water intake can improve muscle strength and response. (via Body Building)

Water is one important piece in the machine of weight loss. A healthy diet and a productive workout are both fueled by proper water intake. One rule of thumb is to drink at least eight ounces of water for every hour that you are awake. More detailed instructions can help you see the best weight loss results. Perhaps now you will be the voice of reason telling others to drink more water, but they won’t be able to ignore the results you’ll be showcasing after you take this advice!

