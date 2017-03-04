Watch: Shannen Doherty Is a ‘Cancer Slayer’ as She Dances a Week After Ending Chemo

This is one way to spend your Friday…. new routine Neda came up with today. She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Shannen Doherty continues to inspire her followers a week after ending her chemotherapy treatment, PEOPLE reports.

The Charmed star took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new dances moves as she worked out to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is one way to spend your Friday…. new routine Neda came up with today,” Doherty wrote alongside the video of her dancing. “She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer.”

MORE: Shannen Doherty Completes Last Day of Chemo Nearly Two Years After Cancer Diagnosis

The actress recently completed her chemotherapy after almost two years since her initial breast cancer diagnosis. She shared the exciting news on Instagram last week.

“#fbf to this morning… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted,” the 45-year-old wrote next to a photo of her snuggled in bed.

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting,” the post continues.

She concludes: “I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know… I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer.”

Doherty has been very open about her battle with breast cancer and documented her journey on social media.

H/T Twitter / @KHOU

Related:

Shannen Doherty Shops With Her Mom After Completing Chemo

Shannen Doherty Accepts Courage Award on Behalf of All Cancer Patients

Shannen Doherty Shares Woman’s Sad Reaction to Doherty’s Cancer Treatment