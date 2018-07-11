5 Walking Workouts to Lose Weight

Whoever said that walking is the lazy man’s form of cardio clearly hasn’t kept up with the latest news. Fitness researchers for the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition have found that women who walk at least four hours each week are 44 percent more likely to lose weight than those that don’t. So, it’s time to grab your best walking shoes and get moving.

Here are five types of walking exercises that will give your metabolism, heart, and energy levels the boosts they need in order for your body to stay fit and healthy.

1. A treadmill routine

The best part about walking on a treadmill? You can squeeze in your workout, no matter what time of day it is or what the weather looks like outside. Additionally, you can manipulate the literal ground you walk on by adjusting the machine’s speed or incline.

To make the treadmill workout as effective as possible, establish phases. The first phase can be a warm-up at about three miles per hour. Then, transition into phase three at least 4 miles per hours. Phase three should be at about four and a half miles per hour, then your cool down can return to about three or three and a half. Throw in some steep inclines to burn even more calories at a higher rate.

2. A quick-paced walk around the neighborhood

Walking at a high speed without transitioning into a jog can be an excellent way to burn calories quickly. Just take one look at Olympic speed walkers; there’s not an ounce of fat on them. Turn your normal walking speed up a few notches until you’re breathing hard and struggling to maintain your speed. Then, focus on pushing through the exhaustion and moving quickly for at least twenty minutes.

If you want to make this walk easier, try moving around in a place that’s familiar to you like your neighborhood. Establish a firm starting point and end point, then take a small lap to cool off once you take your walk back down to its normal speed.

3. A stroll that specifically targets your abs

This kind of walking workout can feel a little strange at first, but it’s a fantastic way to work towards that six-pack you’ve been aspiring to gain for years. On the bright side, it only takes about ten minutes to complete.

Begin by walking normally while sucking your stomach in toward your spine. Imagine that there is a ribbon strung between your belly button and your back, then attempt to draw that ribbon as tightly as possible. Keep breathing as you strut your stuff and channel good thoughts towards your abs.



As you walk, swivel your hips a bit excessively. You don’t need to look like a maniac on the sidewalk, but you should noticeably feel your hips follow your exaggerated strut. Keep your abs tight and feel the move target those muscles.



4. A detoxifying walk through nature

It’s no secret that spending more time outside can help restore your mental energy, decrease your stress levels, and reduce inflammation. However, have you considered how these benefits affect your weight? People who are consistently drained, stressed, and inflamed struggle to lose weight. The stress hormone, cortisol, causes you to crave sugary foods and to retain those extra pounds that you desperately want to shed.

That’s why a walk through nature is actually an excellent way to stick with your weight loss goals. Not only will you enjoy spending some time in the great outdoors, but you’ll also find that you burn calories without even thinking about your workout too much.

5. A complex walk that requires concentration

Nothing is better than a workout that requires physical and mental exertion. Take twenty minutes to complete a routine at a location where you won’t run into objects or other people. Walk normally for the first bit of your workout, then transition into a sideways shuffle that uses different parts of your legs. Then, transition into a backward walk. Repeat the session multiple times until you reach the end of your workout.

Why Walking Works

You might look at these walking workouts and think, “Well, those sound too easy.” Keep in mind that it’s not the difficulty of walking that makes it effective; it’s the consistency. Aim to rack up at least 45 minutes of walking workouts every day and you’ll start to see the results you’ve been waiting for. All it takes is patience and dedication.

