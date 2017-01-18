Top 15 Food & Nutrition Stories from 2014

2014 was a great year here at Skinny Mom and we want to make sure you didn’t miss out on some of our best stuff! Here are the top 15 food and nutrition stories from the past year that you’ll love!

12 Snacks to Avoid When You’re Trying to Lose Weight: Losing weight isn’t easy, especially when your tummy starts to growl in between meals. There’s nothing wrong with a snack, but leave these 12 foods at the grocery and opt for some apple slices or grapes instead! Click here to be taken to this article.

50 Green Smoothies You Will Love: These smoothies make for a great breakfast or midday snack, so don’t let their green colors scare you off! Veggies like spinach and kale give them their color, but healthy fruits like berries and oranges give them their delicious flavor! To see these 50 smoothies, click here.

Low-Carb and Delicious: 14 Skinny Recipe Hacks Using Cauliflower: We love using skinny swaps, and swapping in cauliflower is one of our favorites. It’s a great alternative to help you stay on a healthy diet without missing out the the tastes and textures you love! See the hacks by clicking here.

What 400-Calorie Dinners Look Like: Tasty and low in calories sounds impossible, but it’s not as hard to accomplish as you’d think! In fact, here’s 17 meals that are all under 400 calories.

20 Best Appetite Suppressants: Trying to curb your cravings can be hard, especially if you can’t make it to the next meal without needing a snack. Instead of letting yourself stay hungry, try eating one of these 20 foods to help you make it longer without needing a snack! Click here to see the list.

5 Healthy Meals With Inly 5 Ingredients or Less: Oftentimes, “busy” doesn’t seem to cover all of the things that need to be done in a day. Making a tasty meal that is still healthy is often just another small task of the many on your list. To make your day a bit easier, try making one of these recipes, all with five ingredients or less. Click here to read the full article.

8 Baby Steps to Clean Eating: If you want to make a big change in your diet, try out clean eating! Making the switch can be hard, but it’s definitely worth your while! For eight easy-to-follow tips to starting your new lifestyle, click here.

13 Skinny Meals Under 300 Calories: Eating healthy can be tricky and we all know that eating less isn’t the answer. Instead, you just have to find meals that contain less calories, and lucky for you, we have 13 that are under 300! You can see them by clicking here.

9 Slow Cooker Recipes under 400 Calories: Moms LOVE slow cooker recipes, so we aren’t surprised this was a popular story! Slow cookers are great for busy families; just throw your ingredients together in the morning and come home in the evening to a delicious (and nutritious) meal. You can get these healthy recipes by clicking here.

Cutting Carbs? Don’t Freak! Here Are 10 Healthy Alternatives: In 2015, you’re probably hoping to eat healthy, and for many that means less carbs. We have 10 healthy recipes that are low in carbs, but still taste great! So great, the family you serve them to will think you’re cheating on your diet! See them by clicking here.

12 Tried and True Slow Cooker Recipes You Can’t Go Without: If you need a new set of slow cooker recipes to keep your family happy, try these out! Not only are they healthy, but they are great for dishing up to the family. Click here to check them out.

10 Foods You Should Never, Ever Eat. Not Ever. The title of this story says it all! These 10 foods should always be avoided. You may think an indulgence every once in a while is okay, but save that indulgence for some dark chocolate! Click here to read this story.

13 Popular Freezer-Friendly Recipes Under 400 Calories: We aren’t sure which is better, the fact that these recipes make for awesome leftovers, or that they are low in calories. We’ll let you decide. each recipe is healthy, tasty, and great for making ahead of time or saving for tomorrow’s lunch! To get the recipes, click here.

9 Skinny Potluck Recipes: Whether it’s for a holiday, block party or just entertaining guests, we have nine skinny recipes great for sharing. No one else will ever realize just how many calories they’re saving themselves! Click here to be taken to this story.

39 Favorite Snacks Under 100 Calories: Looking for a healthy snack to keep in your purse or at your desk? We have 39 options, all under 100 calories, so you won’t need to feel guilty at snack time! See the story by clicking here.