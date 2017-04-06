This Woman’s One-Year Total Body Transformation Is Absolutely Astounding

After four years in a stressful job in finance that had her eating poorly and not taking care of her body, Nessa, 39, realized things had gotten out of control when she saw a particularly unflattering photo of herself.

“I didn’t realize how much my body changed during the time that I didn’t care enough about it, she said, according to Delish.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, she decided to do something about it. She started scheduling her workouts before heading into the office and when she was at the gym she followed Kayla Itsine’s Bikini Body Guides, HIIT that focuses on bodyweight movement rather than pumping serious iron.

MORE: Fitness Blogger’s 2 Pound Weight Loss Is Nearly Unbelievable – Yes, 2 Pounds

She was thrilled with the progress, but when she started to plateau after six months, she started looking for different answers. She’s been eating pretty healthy 80 percent of the time, but was sometimes skipping meals on busy days and binge-eating unhealthy foods for dinner to make up for it. There were days when her calorie intake was 1,000 and others when it was up around 3,000.

A post shared by Nessa (@nessasphere) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

The key, Nessa decided, must lay somewhere in her eating habits. She enlisted the help of a co-worker with a personal training certification to create a meal plan that would give her enough oomph for her workouts and provide energy throughout the day all while fitting into her busy schedule.

At the advice of her friend, she started eating every three hours, consuming 1,900 – 2,000 calories a day spread throughout five or six meals per day. She began packing three pre-portioned meals per day and used a kitchen scale to teach her how to eyeball proper serving sizes.

Three times a day at work she finishes one container which might involve sweet potatoes, chicken breast, broccoli, and avocado; basmati rice, cod, and green beans dressed with olive oil; or whole wheat pasta with zucchini noodles, shrimp, and homemade pesto. She prepares her meals all at once a couple times a week.

Nessa now allows deviation from the plan on the weekends, but followed it strictly for 11 weeks straight, a commitment she credits for her success and impressive results.

But she noticed another obstacle – though her weight loss was back on track and her energy was back to sustaining her throughout the day, her new diet was sucking the life out of her booty.

Nessa hits the gym five or six times a week for 45 to 55 minutes. She does two days of cardio involving either BBG, incline treadmill power walking, or elliptical, and two high-intensity interval-training sessions (30-second intervals of high-knees, jump rope, or rowing for 12 to 15 minutes), and one upper-, one lower-, and one full-body lifting session per week. On lifting days, she follows her internet fitness plan, focusing on weighted squats, hip bridges, deadlifts, and kettlebell swings, lifting the heaviest weight she can handle.

After just four weeks, she’s squatting 90 pounds and deadlifting 120 pounds and has already seen muscle gains that appear to be rounding out her butt.

Now she’s looking to obtain a fitness training certification to help others achieve the goals she once didn’t think were attainable.

Related:

Here’s How Jennifer Hudson Maintained Her 80-Pound Weight Loss Without Hitting the Gym

Plus-Size Trainer Shares Legit Tips for Getting Started With Weight Loss

One Woman’s 169-Pound Weight Loss Completely Transformed Her Face