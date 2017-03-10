This Woman Hated Her Loose Skin, Here’s What She Did to Start Embracing It

Losing weight takes a toll not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. It’s difficult to comprehend that shedding pounds is not the end all be all we thought it was. It’s nice to think that once we achieve our ideal weight, those challenges are just magically over.

Actress and writer, Kenzie Brenna, knows these challenges very well as she documents on her self-love inspired Instagram.Recently, she posted a powerful photo on her feed, showing off her loose skin with an inspiring caption to go with it, “I honestly don’t even hate this part of me anymore, through #embracethesquish I have found more and more women who help me accept this part of myself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s something we rarely see on social media, people showing their real selves – wherever they are in their journey. Brenna has been posting photos with the #embracethesquish, in hopes to create a community of body loving men and women – doing just that – embracing their squish, bodies and their whole selves.

Related:

Bumble Had the Best Response to This Fat Shamer Who Ghosted His Date

Woman Claims She Was Body Shamed by Lululemon Employees

Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Jay Cutler Against Body Shamers on Instagram

This Viral Video is Proof That Cellulite Is Nothing to Be Ashamed Of