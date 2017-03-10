This Woman Hated Her Loose Skin, Here’s What She Did to Start Embracing It

This is apart of me I’m not changing. 🚫 Not only do I not have the finances to chance this part of my body, I don’t have the emotionality to change it. To actually undergo the surgery I’ve researched and phoned in about so many times, I can’t do it. ❌ I don’t blame others for going through it, it’s just not something that I can do. I honestly don’t even hate this part of me anymore, through #embracethesquish I have found more and more women who help me accept this part of myself. 🌸 There’s nothinggggg to be ashamed of. A body part that doesn’t look like the body parts you’ve seen PLASTERED in the media, doesn’t make it wrong. Yes it’ll feel wrong to embrace. Yes it’s counterintuitive to love yourself as is. Yes there will be moments where you’re not fucking good at accepting yourself. And you’ll truck through all of them, just like you have with the last x amount of years of yourself. When I get messages from my friends, people from my city, women from other countries, on different continents, within different cultures that tell me I help them love themselves a bit better, I end up loving myself a bit more in the process. GOOD ATTRACTS GOOD. If what you’re doing right now DOESNT feel good, STOP. Start doing something that might be a little scary (but may be a little fun) and try something new. Chasing yourself in circles fuelled by dislike, hate, negativity will NOT equal out to a positive, well balanced, harmonious, loving, soothing, body, mind or soul. If could all just embrace the squish a little more maybe we wouldn’t be as rigid to ourselves and to others. #selflovebootcamp #selfloveisthebestlove #beyourownhero #beautybeyondsize 💞💞💞💞💞
Losing weight takes a toll not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. It’s difficult to comprehend that shedding pounds is not the end all be all we thought it was. It’s nice to think that once we achieve our ideal weight, those challenges are just magically over.
Actress and writer, Kenzie Brenna, knows these challenges very well as she documents on her self-love inspired Instagram.Recently, she posted a powerful photo on her feed, showing off her loose skin with an inspiring caption to go with it, “I honestly don’t even hate this part of me anymore, through #embracethesquish I have found more and more women who help me accept this part of myself.”
It’s something we rarely see on social media, people showing their real selves – wherever they are in their journey. Brenna has been posting photos with the #embracethesquish, in hopes to create a community of body loving men and women – doing just that – embracing their squish, bodies and their whole selves.
Today in #selflovebootcamp is our day to talk about MOVEMENT! 💃💃💃💃🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️ Movement aka exercise is so important for our bodies! Endorphins (which act as natural painkillers btw), cardiovascular system, it destresses you, helps ya sleep better, been shown to improve life expectancy, increases alertness, helps fatigue, improves concentration etc (but notice how I didn’t say it’ll make you thinner?) Exercise/movement can be enjoyed in the following ways; ♡ Swimming ♡ Weight lifting ♡ Tai Chi ♡ Pilates ♡ Walking ♡ Yoga ♡ Sex (true) 😜 ♡ Gardening ♡ Running ♡ Hiking ♡ Dancing ♡ Cycling ♡ Rollerblading ♡ Kickboxing ♡ Team sports OKAY, so ya get it 💞✨ Find what works for you and have FUN with it! Through some of these different types of movement and exercises I find peace with my body, I’m grateful for how it moves and how I feel afterwards. 👏 IF YOU DONT ENJOY A CERTAIN EXERCISE 👏 STOP 👏 FIND SOMETHING YOU LOVE 👏 When I did JUST one type of regimented exercise I personally lost interest about 6 months in. So now instead of JUST doing yoga or JUST doing weight training, I do yoga, Pilates, dancing, weight training, kick boxing and running. Exercise is soooo enjoyable for me now because I look forward to feeling a oneness with my body. It is peaceful. Loving yourself means finding the types of movement that puts your head into a loving state. It doesn’t mean forcing yourself to go through with something you legitimately hate. 👉 I also used to punish myself with exercise. I would go to the gym and force myself to do HIIT or plyo until almost passing out or puking because I would actually tell myself “that’s what you get if you don’t lose the right amount of weight” which is TERRIBLE. It’s 100% self harm, it hurt my body to push myself like that and to treat it like that. I never want movement to be a punishment, ever again. 👈 Tuesday vibes; 🌸 Love the way you move. However you choose. #selflovejourney #bekindtoyourself #adoreyourbody
