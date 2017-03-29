This Mom’s Name For Her Stretch Marks Is Exactly What We Need to Call Them

When it comes to body positivity, there’s no denying we have a long way to go in some areas. One of the most important ways we can work toward being more body positive is by showing our kids how important it is, and mom Allison Kimmey did that in the best way possible.

Kimmey shared a post on Facebook that recapped an important conversation she had with her daughter on the beach. The conversation, which centered around her stretch marks, ended with Kimmey calling them her “glitter stripes” and we couldn’t love that term more.

“Today while I was laying at the pool with my daughter:

Her: ‘Why is your tummy big mama?’

Me: ‘What do you mean baby?’

Her: ‘These lines, mama.’ (Pointing to stretch marks on my tummy)

Me: ‘oh those are my stretch marks!’

Her: ‘Where do they come from?’

Me: ‘well when I was a little older than you, I got some stripes when I grew really fast! And some of these stripes are from when I had you growing in my tummy’

Her: looking inquisitively

Me: ‘They are shiny and sparkly, aren’t they pretty?’

Her: ‘yes, I like this one the best, it’s so glittery. When can I get some?’

Me: ‘oh you will get your glitter stripes when you get a little bit older baby!’” Kimmey started the post.

We love the way Kimmey handled this conversation with her daughter. The fact that stretch marks happen to pretty much every woman, no matter the size, is something that a lot of us have a hard time accepting, let alone talking about so openly. It’s amazing to see Kimmey taking the conversation head on.

“IT MATTERS HOW WE TALK TO OUR DAUGHTERS ABOUT OUR BODIES! They are listening. They are asking. And it is up to YOU to help them shape how they will feel about these things! Will you continue the shame that society has placed on you? Or will you teach her a new way of love?” she added.

After the first post went viral, Kimmey followed up with another encouraging moms to change the way they speak to their daughters and kids everywhere.

All we can say is, yas queen!

