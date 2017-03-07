This Could Be The Best Before And After Photo We’ve Ever Seen

When Mum on the Run blogger Laura Mazza shared side-by-side photos of her body before and after having children, it wasn’t to show off her washboard abs.

“On the left — This was my body before kids,” wrote the mom of Luca, 2, and 7-month-old Sofia in an August 27 Facebook post. “A belly button that was high. A flat stomach. I was always on a diet back then.”

Mazza, 30, went on to reveal that during that period in her life, she ate no carbohydrates and barely any vegetables. “Just meat,” she wrote. “But I loved it because I was losing weight rapidly and the more bone that protruded the more I valued myself.”

The Melbourne, Australia–based student continued: “On the right is me now. Stretch marks. A droopy belly button. Thicker, not many bones protruding…”

“These scars and stretch marks and jiggly tummy is because I made humans,” she explained. “But for some reason, I didn’t love this body. It’s sad. This body didn’t deserve sexy underwear, or a new wardrobe. Sometimes I didn’t even want to take pregnancy photos because I was ashamed of how big I looked.”

