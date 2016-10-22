This Is What a Company That Has a 100% Retention Rate of Moms Looks Like

This is what work-life balance looks like at a company w/ 100% retention of moms (fellow @BCorporation @patagonia 😍) https://t.co/Lrpm7UlUO0 — Ellevate Network (@EllevateNtwk) October 22, 2016

One company is changing the working game for moms everywhere, Patagonia.

According to an essay on Quartz, having that kind of statistic is rare. Reports show only 79% of women in the United States go back to work after having a baby.

So what makes Patagonia so great? For starters, the company offers 16 weeks of paid maternity leave for mothers and twelve weeks for fathers and adoptive mothers. Benefits also start nine months after your first day on the job, so if you happen to get pregnant that day too – you’re in luck! You can also openly breastfeed in work meetings if you have to.

The company also offers on-site daycare for children where parents can visit their child during their lunch breaks and eat with them in the company’s garden. What if the child is too old for daycare and needs to go to school? Not so fast, the company also has a busing system that will bring the child from Patogonia while the parent works and pick the child up from school as well.

Needless to say, Patagonia is in the lead when it comes to co-parenting children. We must say, we are all for it.