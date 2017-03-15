This Celebrity’s Powerful Message to Her Daughter Makes Our Hearts Sing

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Singer Teyana Taylor recently posted an artsy Instagram photo with a sweet and powerful caption for her daughter Junie (or "June Bug" as Teyana calls her).

"Bug, you have the ability to operate at a whole new level of permission for yourself. Never dim your light so that others can handle your brightness," she captioned. "Refuse to be objectified because of your race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. Define your success, not by the words of others, but by the work, efforts, love, and faith that you will pour into all of the things that you do."

Teyana wrote that since Junie entered her life, the singer's daughter has been her sole motivation.

"You are my heart," Teyana went on. "I knew at first glance that it was love. As we gazed into each other's eyes and you thanked me for life, all I could think of is how much I should be thanking you."

Teyana Taylor sets a high bar for moms everywhere and we couldn't be happier about it. She writes about understanding, love, resilience under pressure and ignoring the hurtful opinions of others—lessons all moms need their daughters to hear.

"As you grow carry yourself as a beautiful black queen without limits," Teyana wrote at the end. "I look forward to watching you develop your own grace, wisdom and patience in the essence of God's perfect timing. Remember that you can do and achieve anything."

Yes! What message do you have for your little ones?

