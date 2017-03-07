This Before and After Proves Weight Loss Isn’t Always a Good Thing

Seeing a constant stream of before-and-after photos in your Instagram feed can be dangerous. But there can be real value to these photos, especially when they remind us that transformations aren’t always about weight loss.
Megan Jayne Crabbe struggled with anorexia and binge eating disorder. She knows firsthand how the number on the scale can govern your happiness. In this amazing before-and-after photo, she celebrates her now heavier body and explains how she learned to stop caring about the readout on her scale:
Do you wanna know the truth about gaining weight? Because I’ve done a whole lot of it. I used to believe that my life would end over a couple of extra pounds on the scale. I used to believe that losing weight was the most important thing in the world. I used to believe that there was no such thing as going too far, getting too thin, losing too much. Then I nearly lost my life. There were only two options left: gain weight, or die. So I gained weight. More and more. Anorexia morphed into binge eating disorder and within a year I’d gone from 65lbs lying on my death bed to 180lbs, right back to self loathing and wanting to lose weight more than anything in the world. I lost and gained hundreds of pounds over the years. I’d clawed my way back from the edge and still I believed that happiness could be found in the dropping numbers on a bathroom scale. Until I realised that no weight loss had ever made me happy. No amount of disappeared pounds had made me stop hating my body. And chasing thinness had made me lose much more than weight – I’d lost myself. Now I know that no matter how much extra jiggle might come along, nothing important about me will have changed. I’ll still have the same heart, the same mind, the same passion, the same love. The scale will never be able to tell me anything about myself that truly matters. It doesn’t have the power to define me – only I do. And I refuse to keep chasing that empty promise of happiness granted through restriction and self hatred. I’ll take my happiness right now. We are all so worthy of it, exactly as we are. Don’t be afraid of gaining weight, my love. There’s a whole life for you to gain when you stop letting those numbers dictate your worth.
