Watch: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals She Struggled With Postpartum Depression

Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout has revealed she went through postpartum depression after having her second child, Jayde.

In a clip from the next episode, Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell’s husband, brings up that he and his wife are nervous about having another child because of Lowell’s past with postpartum depression. Bookout speaks up and lets her know that she’s suffered from the same issue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For me, postpartum was easier to deal with when I was able to admit it and understand that it’s ok,” Bookout said.

“With Jayde, I feel like I just wasn’t going to be able to love Jayde the way that I loved Bentley. There’s all different kinds of feelings you have and it makes you feel like a terrible person because of these feelings you have,” she added.

MORE: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Baltierra Wants More Kids Despite Postpartum Depression

This is just the latest dramatic revelation from the Teen Mom cast this week. Amber Portwood is contemplating filming a sex tape. Jenelle Evans also revealed the latest ruling in her ongoing custody battle.

The discussion then turns to Lowell choosing to give her first child, Carly, up for adoption, and things get emotional.

“Well it could’ve been really easy,” Lowell said. “I could’ve brought her home and not gave a s— about her future.”

In the next episode of the MTV reality show, the cast goes to Puerto Rico together without their kids. The spring break vacation gives them all a chance to open up about their lives as young parents.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @TeenMom_OG

Related:

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals How She Found out About Ex Ryan Edwards’ Engagement

Get the Details on ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Wedding

‘Teen Mom’ Star Maci Bookout Ties the Knot