‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Shared Sonogram Picture of Her Daughter

Teen Mom 2′s Jenelle Evans is wasting no time showing off her baby girl!

The 24-year-old MTV star is pregnant with her third child and first with boyfriend David Eason, according to Us Weekly.

She shared a photo on Instagram of a black-and-white sonogram of her little girl and captioned it, “She’s so perfect already. 🎀👶🏼”

Evans announced on Wednesday, August 24 that she was welcoming her daughter, named Ensley Jolie, on January 28, 2017.

The third-time mom is very excited to have a girl!

“I’ve got my girl now, and I’m very ecstatic, very happy to be actually decorating stuff and all girls stuff, and all my friends are like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re going to be so spoiled!’” she told Us. “Because all my friends, they just have little boys, so it’s like everyone is just so super excited for me!”