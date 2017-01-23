Sweeten Up! 34 Skinny Desserts That Won’t Ruin Your Diet

Everyone deserves to indulge in desserts, but stressing over the calories can ruin an intense sugar craving. If you want to make something sweet, light and totally delicious, we’ve got just the recipes for you! Check out these skinny desserts that won’t ruin your diet. Enjoy!

1. Sugar-Free Peach Parfait: Just because a recipe contains no refined sugar doesn’t mean it’s not a dessert! This sugar-free peach parfait is naturally sweet from the sugars found inside the peaches and dates, and will satisfy any health-conscious palate. Click here to see!

2. Skinny Sugar Cookies: Whether you need sugar cookies to decorate festive treats, or you want something sweet to make for dessert, these cookies are just perfect! Click here to get this fabulous recipe.

3. Strawberry Shortcake Kabob: Say goodbye to the traditional high-fat strawberry shortcake recipe and say hello to this lightened up version! Have 15 minutes to spare? Try it out! Click here for instructions.

4. Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies: Believe it or not, these brownies are made with two simple ingredients: No Pudge® Fudge Brownie Mix and LIBBY’S 100% Pure Pumpkin. So simple and SO tasty! Check it out!

5. Four-Ingredient Strawberry Ice Cream. Just because you’re dieting doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy ice cream! If you love strawberries and bananas, click here to get the recipe and watch how it’s made!

6. No-Bake Chocolate Protein Cookies: This recipe takes a new spin on no-bake cookies by making something healthier but just as delicious. Click here to get our yummy recipe.

7. Nutella Energy Bites: If you’re like the many who are guilty of spooning out creamy Nutella straight from the jar, then you’ll love this recipe! One tasty and delicious ball is only 94 calories, which is much more satisfying than dealing with the remorse of eating half a jar of Nutella. Click here for the nutritional information.

8. Banana Pudding Cookie: If you’ve never tried banana cookies before, then you need to try this out! Our recipe makes warm, soft and sweet cookies that taste like heaven in your mouth. Click here to see the recipe.

9. Blueberry Lemon Loaf: Disclaimer: this loaf is highly addicting and will only last three hours post-baking due to popularity. We’re not kidding. Try it out! Click here for the recipe.

10. Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooters: Tis the season of pumpkins! Celebrate fall by making this lightened up and super delicious dessert! Yum! Click here for the recipe.

11. Chocolate Covered Banana Bites: Chocolate pairs extremely well with bananas, and this recipe definitely masters the dynamic duo! With only a few simple ingredients, you can make this amazing treat in minutes! Some have a hard time making these just right, so we’ve provided a tutorial video to show you how it’s done. Check it out!

12. Healthy Deep Dish Cookie: Bet you never thought the word “healthy” would ever apply to a dessert as appealing as this! Garbanzo beans and oats replace unhealthy traditional cookie ingredients. You gotta try it!

13. Berries and Cream Popsicle: Who doesn’t love these two flavors together? Sweetened with agave nectar and frozen to perfection, these popsicles are great for the whole family to enjoy! Try it out!

14. Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies: We’re not monkeying around when we say that these cookies are addicting! If you like chocolate chip oatmeal cookies, you’ll love this one even more. Click here to get the nutritional information.

15. Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp: The oats, honey and yogurt help make this strawberry rhubarb crisp a healthy choice! No guilt in indulging with this tasty treat. Enjoy! Click here to see.

16. Sugar Cookie Milkshake: Craving a sugar cookie but don’t want to fret about the calories? No problem! This milkshake recipe is guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth and sugar cookie craving, and it’s fairly easy to make. What are you waiting for? Try it! Click here to get the recipe.

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

17. Chia Seed Pudding: A healthy flavor explosion of vanilla beans, cacao and goji berries create this fabulous dessert! Chia seeds are packed with nutrients and will help keep you full longer throughout the day. Click here to try this tasty recipe out!

(Photo: My Whole Food Life)

18. Sugar- Free Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream: This amazing dessert is dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan AND Paleo friendly! It only has two ingredients and they don’t involve stevia or other sugar-free sweeteners. Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

(Photo: In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

19. Three-Ingredient Banana Cups: This simple and tasty recipe uses banana, chocolate and almond milk to create a sweet treat. Click here to check it out!

(Photo: My Whole Food Life)

20. Healthy Cookie Dough Bites: Regardless of what your mom told you when you were young, one of the best parts about baking cookies is licking the batter off the spoon. These cookie dough bites don’t have any egg in them, so feel free to polish those beaters off! Click here to see the ingredients.

(Photo: My Whole Foods Life)

21. Nutella Chocolate Chip Blondies: 60 calories of mouthwatering bliss, these blondies will be the talk of the hour! Whip up a batch of these bad boys and bring them to work as a treat! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

22. Healthy Fudge Zucchini Brownies: Admit it, you wouldn’t have guessed zucchini was the secret ingredient in this recipe, but that’s what makes it so unique! Give it a try! You won’t be disappointed. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

23. Skinny Cake Batter Ice Cream: Only four ingredients are used in the recipe, but the one that deserves the most kudos is the Sprite Zero! Simple, sweet and totally delicious — what’s not to love? (via Call Me PMC )

(Photo: Call Me PMC)

24. Dark Chocolate Detox Bites: Looking for a way to detox and eat chocolate at the same time? Look no further than this recipe here! Loaded with antioxidants and naturally sweet ingredients, these bites are worth every bite! (via The View From Great Island)

(Photo: The View From Great Island)

25. 37-Calorie Brownies: Before you consider adjusting the brightness or text size on your screen, know that the title of this recipe is 100 percent correct. Talk about getting your chocolate fix without the caloric cost! Click here to see the ingredients.

(Photo: Broma Bakery)

26. Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Crisps: Try something new for dessert by making this fruit salsa and cinnamon crisps. Crunchy, sweet and healthy best describe this treat, so try it out and enjoy! (via Spend With Pennies)

(Photo: Spend With Pennies)

27. Skinny Vanilla Bean Donuts: How many times have you driven past your nearest Dunkin Donuts or Krispy Kreme and nearly drooled from thinking about how delicious a doughnut sounds? Before you cave (and regret it later) make these skinny vanilla bean donuts that are way healthier! (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

28. Strawberry Soda Cupcakes with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting: These light and fluffy strawberry cupcakes are fun and super tasty! The lemon cream cheese frosting can be modified by reducing the amount of butter and brown sugar listed. (via Yummy Easy Healthy)

(Photo: Yummy Easy Healthy)

29. Healthy One-Minute Vanilla Cake: Okay, you want dessert, you have a minute and you’re on a diet. Perfect! This recipe is simple yet satisfying, and requires minimal effort to prepare. Check it out!

(Photo: The Big Man’s World)

30. No-Bake Coconut Avocado Grasshopper Bars: Coconut and avocado may seem like a bizarre combination, but one taste of these grasshopper bars and you’ll be craving seconds! This vegan and Paelo-friendly recipe is worth trying out for any adventurous eater. (via Whole New Mom)

(Photo: Whole New Mom)

31. Banana Split Bites: These fun, festive and delicious treats can be enjoyed by adults and kids! Make a tray of these and serve as a dessert appetizer, or pack in your kid’s lunch as a special treat. (via Life Love Liz)

(Photo: Life Love Liz)

32. Four-Minute Coconut Macaroon Bites: If you love coconut, try this out — seriously. Each macaroon is only 30 calories, so go ahead and lightly drizzle a little chocolate on top. Enjoy! Check it out here.

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

33. Homemade Healthy Samoas: Girl Scout cookie season is a highly anticipated time of the year, but before you go crazy on those seasonal goodies, try making this recipe! Each cookie is only 30 calories, so you’ll be saving yourself a heck of a lot of calories. (via Foodie Fiasco)

(Photo: Foodie Fiasco)

34. Skinny Chocolate Cheesecake Bars: This treat is wonderful to your mouth and friendly to your waistline, so you’ll be getting the best of both worlds by making them! Serve with strawberry slices (optional) and enjoy! (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)