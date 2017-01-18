Sweating for Two: Maternity Fitness Style

The best way to have a healthy baby is to start out with a healthy body. After getting the okay from a doctor to work out when you’re pregnant, you’ll need to update your wardrobe! Being pregnant is no excuse to wear a baggy T-shirt to the gym!

Maternity 2-in-1 Active Tank: Loose-fitting for your growing belly, this tank has a built in sports bra for extra support! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Old Navy)

Maternity Loose-Fit Active Tank: Available in both fuchsia and black, this tank is great for pregnant women. It’s loose and comfortable, but not so loose that you’ll worry about your stomach peeking out. Buy it online here.

(Photo: Old Navy)

Ruching Remix Maternity Jacket: Made with breathable, moisture-wicking material, this jacket comes equipped with a pocket perfect for a phone or iPod, plus it has odor resistant technology! Click here to learn more.

(Photo: Impact Fitness Wear)

Momentum Maternity Capri: Designed to fit you during all stages of your pregnancy, these capris are an investment you’ll be grateful for! They support your tummy and offer maximum comfort during your workout. Purchase them here.

(Photo: Impact Fitness Wear)

Fold Over Belly Maternity Yoga Pants: Yoga pants aren’t just for lazy days! These pants are great for actually doing yoga in! Comfortable and supportive, these are great for expecting women! Order yours here.

(Photo: Motherhood Maternity)

Plus Size Secret Fit Belly Yoga Pants: These yoga pants are created for your comfort. They come all the way up and over your stomach to help keep everything supported during your workout! Click here to get more details.

(Photo: Motherhood Maternity)

Sweating For Two Racer Back Tank: Pregnant and proud? Show it off with this adorable racer back tank! Ultra soft, moisture wicking and breathable, this tank is extra long so it can comfortably cover your bump at all stages of pregnancy. Buy yours here.

(Photo: For Two Fitness)

Running For Two Long Sleeve: Ready to enjoy the cool weather? This long sleeve is great for layering in the winter, or you can wear it alone this spring to let the nosey neighbors know you’re expecting! You can order it online here.