12 Sports Bras for Big Busts

We all want to be comfortable and carefree in our athletic wear when we are working out, but when you’ve got a little more up top, finding a sports bra that is supportive, flattering and doesn’t give you a uniboob can sometimes feel nearly impossible.

While tight-fitting compression sports bras can feel supportive, if you’re a C-cup or over, you’re best bet is for an encapsulation bra. An encapsulation bra has separate cups that protect each breast individually and prevent crossover movement that can damage your Cooper’s Ligaments. Cooper’s Ligaments are the thin bands that are interwoven into the breast that assist in keeping your breasts perky. Repetitive bouncing from high impact activities can stretch the Coopers ligaments permanently and cause drooping breasts…and who wants that?

Don’t worry girl, we’ve got your back… and your front! We have gathered 12 amazingly supportive and attractive sports bras for all your high impact activity needs!

1. Lululemon Enlite Bra

Running never felt so good in this high-performance Enlite Bra from Lululemon! The trademarked Ultralu™ fabric is soft, smooth and powerfully supportive and provides you with comfort, breathability, movement management, and a natural shape. Available in fun 5 colors: black, barely beige, pesto, static rain dark cast black, and lilac quartz.

Encouraging review:

“Love that the straps are soft and wide without being thick and bulky. The first bra that doesn’t dig into top of my shoulders! The fabric and seams are smooth and non-chaffing. I have purchased several and have had no issues with them falling apart or stretching out. This bra is my new favorite!” – Customer Review

$98 | lululemon.com

2. Wacoal Sport Underwire Bra

Designed for women of all shapes and sizes, the Wacoal Sport Underwire Bra has an enclosed external wire that minimizes the movement of the breasts during workouts of all intensities. Moisture-wicking Simplex fabric will keep you cool and comfortable as you exercise or move about your day. Waco recommends this sports bra for the following breast shape(s): round, shallow top/full bottom, east/west, and pendulous. Plus, it’s one of the best rated sports bras on Amazon!

Encouraging review:

“I absolutely love this bra, so much so that I have one in almost every color. It is very supportive and comfortable during workouts. It washes and dries quickly and holds its shape. It is the best plus size sport bra that I have ever owned. I even wear it sometimes under my street clothes. I highly recommend it.” – Little DD

$39-$65 | wacoal-america.com

3. Glamorise No Bounce Full Support Sports Bra

The Glamorise No Bounce Full Support Sports Bra is perfect for high impact sports such as tennis or running. These bras offer total bounce control so the only thing jumping is you. The Glamorise ranges in sizes starting from 34C to 50G and comes with an extra mesh coverlet to prevent extra cleavage spillage. Non-stretch straps that won’t weaken, but a stretchy band make this a comfortable but serious sports bar.

Encouraging review:

“My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra – it’s comfortable, easy to put on, and cute! I especially like the panel that prevents too much cleavage, which has always been a problem for me. Now I can go to the gym without feeling self conscious. I’ll definitely be purchasing more.” – Samantha

$19-$67 | Amazon.com

4. Champion Spot Comfort® Sports Bra

Complete your workout look with the Champion Women’s Spot Comfort Sports Bra. This high-impact bra provides great cooling comfort, with Double Dry® technology to wick moisture and mesh panel inserts to deliver ventilation. A molded cup design and inner spacer ensure excellent support through intense activity and also create a flattering shape. To prevent distraction-causing dig, the adjustable straps offer a comfortable gel design. Plus the price point is a little lower than most max support sport bras.

Encouraging review:

“Best ever! The most comfortable and supportive sports bra I’ve ever owned. I wear it for running, weight training, yoga, and just everyday activities.” — Customer Review

$48 | champion.com

5. Victoria’s Secret Angel Max Sports Bra

According to Victoria’s Secret, the AngelMax Sports Bra is their most maximum support bra in their lightest weight fabric to date. It features encapsulated cups for less bounce for high impact activities like running, boxing and cardio, laser cut details for added breathability and an open Angel wing back design for easy on and off.

Encouraging review:

“This bra is amazing. The fabric is soft and comfortable. The new strap design is the best yet. Usually I would come back from a long run and my neck and shoulders would be sore from the straps pulling, but not with this bra! It kept my girls right in place. No bouncing and sore boobs later. And we all know how the girls can sweat! But this bra wicked away the moisture so they felt dry the whole time. I cannot imagine running with any other bra on now!” – Mercmaster3000

$49.50| victoriassecret.com

6. Moving Comfort Juno Sports Bra

A punishing workout should be hard on you, not your ta-ta’s! The perfect bra for women who wear two bras for high impact activity—the Juno is designed for larger cups, so in this case, one bra is better than two. The unique adjustable straps accommodate having one breast larger than the other, allowing you to customize the fit to each individual breast.

Encouraging review:

“I have been running for 15+ years and have tried nearly everything out there. When you’re a larger chested woman, you need support without feeling like you’re strapped into a straight jacket. That’s hard to find. I hated the Tata Tamer and many of the other trendy ones. This one keeps the bounce to a minimum, is almost infinitely adjustable, and dries quickly. I have one for every day of the week.” – Elizabeth

$42.25 – $65 | brooksrunning.com

7. Nike Alpha Sports Bra

The Nike Alpha Women’s High Support Sports Bra is made of compressive knit fabric designed to reduce bounce during high-impact workouts like running, basketball and dance. It delivers a supportive fit with molded cups, adjustable straps and an elastic chest band for a locked-down feel that helps minimize bounce during any activity.

Encouraging review:

“I always have the same problem with sports bras—can’t find the right size. I have 34DDD and size S has cups to small when size M is too loose in the bottom hem part. I thought I stuck with the regular bras and can’t wear racer back shirt but this bra changes everything! Finally! It keeps everything “in place” when run or jump or kickboxing. Thanks to very well fitted pads it keeps my breasts separated what helps when I’m sweating during the excerises. Do you know that terrible feeling when you run and your bust jumps around or is squashed by wrong fitted sports bra? With Nike Alpha not anymore!” – NinaP642136719

$55 | nike.com

8. Title Nine Invincible Sports Bra

According to Title Nine, when it comes to support and breathability in a lightweight, performance sports bra, well, the Invincible reigns above all others. This supportive bra delivers the knockout blow to bounce and allows you to stay light on your feet all the way to the finish line. Bonded straps adjust in the front. Hook-and-eye closure delivers custom fit and support and easy on and off. Title Nine recommends this sports bra for D’s and DD’s. 32-38 D, E(DD), F(DDD).

Encoraging review:

“I love the strap adjustments in the front, that makes it so easy to adjust while on your body for the perfect fit. Does well at keeping the girls pretty still. Doesn’t have as much separation as some other bras but doesn’t give you a uniboob either.” – Customer Review

$119 | titlenine.com

9. Armour Eclipse High

You need a bra that works just as hard as you. But it has to look good too. That’s where the Eclipse comes in. This bra is fitted to the skin, but without the squeeze sporting a bandeau-inspired front with soft, breathable cups for extra structure and coverage. The adjustable straps allow you to switch from cross back to over-the-shoulder depending on your sports top.

Encouraging review:

“First sports bra that says it is high impact and actually is. Because the style is made like a regular bra it is easy to get on. I don’t know who can slip a sports bra over there head and then be able to hook it in the back. Most high impact sports bra you slip over the head are so tight if I am even able to get it on feel like I am wearing a corset.” – blonde11584

$54.99 | underarmour.com

10. Panache Sports Wired Bra

Maximum support and a stylish design. The moulded seam free inner cups encapsulate each breast, offering control and give a defined shape. By encapsulating the breasts rather than simply strapping them down, Panache Sport comfortably reduces ‘bounce’ by an amazing 83%, whilst fitting and feeling like a normal bra. The super smooth shape with flat seams looks great under any sportswear. The wide padded straps and silicone wrapped wires add that extra level of comfort as well as support. The bra is available in the B-J cup sizes.Perfect for both high and low impact exercise, it’s a must-have for stylish fitness fanatics; available in a B to J cup.

Encouraging review:

“This is a great sports bra for bustier ladies. It provides great support and comfort without giving you uniboob or looking unflattering. I wear it frequently with normal clothes because it’s got great support and is so comfortable!” – Aria

$21 | Amazon.com

11. New Balance The Shockingly Unshocking Bra

Have more bounce to manage when in motion? Now, women with larger cup sizes don’t have to hold back. The New Balance Women’s Shockingly Unshocking Bra is built for high support and high comfort. The internal molded, encapsulated cups, provide high impact support and comfort. This bra is easy to adjust for a personalized fit, thanks to adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye back closure with three rows. Mesh panels built in provide enhanced breathability and also wicks moisture away from your body to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable as you run.

Encouraging review:

“I love this workout bra because it is NOT racer back-being a bigger girl with more width than cup size I hate the way racerbacks fit me—so this bra is perfect-the Velcro adjustable straps are awesome. This bra stayed in place too!” – Teresea M.

$49.99 | newbalance.com

12. SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra

SheFit Sports Bras work as hard as you do. Shefit sports bras are scientifically designed and highly adjustable: allowing for a custom fit and supportive comfort for every workout, every time. Band width is the most unique and important component of the Shefit bra. Comfortable, full 2-inch, stretch-tight elastic band creates a very supportive shelf that when cinched how you like it, will suction to the rib cage. This is where all other bras miss the mark. With 8″ of adjustability; simply hook the strap to any part of the bra and adjust as needed.

Encouraging review:

“I absolutely love it!!! I borrowed it to an friend of mine to try out and she will definitely buy one too for herself and her daughter! I posted on social media and had numerous people ask about it! I can finally run and workout without using two bras! I will be buying more!” – Carrie C.

$64 | shefit.com