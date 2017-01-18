Smoothies are great! Whether it’s for breakfast, a healthy snack or an entire meal, drinking a fresh smoothie is a great way to include all the healthy food missing from your diet. Smoothies can also be great weight loss tools because they are low in calories and filled with amazing ingredients!

Green Energy Detox Smoothie: If you feel like you’ve been over-indulging lately, try out this great recipe. It’s packed with healthy ingredients to help you shed the pounds. Click here for this Skinny Mom original recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Pomegranate Pineapple Smoothie: Weighing in at only 209 calories, this smoothie is great if you want to keep your calories in check. Plus the fresh fruits and amazingly tasty and perfect for summer! Get the recipe by clicking here.

Skinny Mocha Java Protein Smoothie: Low-cal (only 120 calories) and filled with protein, this smoothie is a great way to keep full and enjoy a yummy java flavor! Click here for the original recipe.

Pineapple Avocado Smoothie: Made with fresh ingredients, this is a tasty smoothie that is easy to enjoy The avocado guarantees a smooth texture and tons of healthy fats (via Cookie + Kate)!

(Photo: Photo Credit: Cookie + Kate)

Click below to see MORE great smoothie recipes for weight loss!

Blueberry Hemp Smoothie: This is a yummy smoothie that you probably haven’t tried before. Made with blueberry, hemp seeds and spinach, this smoothie is great for dropping the pounds (via This Rawsome Vegan).

(Photo: Photo Credit: This Rawsome Vegan)

Bali Banana Date Smoothie: Under 200 calories, this smoothie is super tasty and perfect for a hot summer. It’s great for breakfast or a snack (via Skinny Taste).

(Photo: Photo Credit: Skinny Taste)

Mango Peach Smoothie: Easy to make and easy to enjoy, this is a smoothie that has a classic summer taste! Cool off at lunch or serve as an afternoon snack (via Chef in Training).

(Photo: Photo Credit: Chef in Training)

Kiwi Pineapple and Chia Seed Smoothie: This is a fabulous blend that will leave you refreshed, full and feeling great! It works as a great meal replacement, especially on a hot day (via Eat Yourself Skinny).

(Photo: Photo Credit: Eat Yourself Skinny)

Loving these smoothies? Check out these 50 recipes, all with 5 ingredients or less, or look into these other great weight loss drinks!