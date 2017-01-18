Healthy Living

Skinny Meatball Mania: 10 Healthy + Hearty Recipes

The Meatball Madness (meatballs moving off the appetizer list and sprinting their way to dinner […]

The Meatball Madness (meatballs moving off the appetizer list and sprinting their way to dinner time staple status) rage makes sense. These hearty heaps of scrumptious-ness can be served alone or as a main course topped on whole grain pasta, brown rice, or grain bread for a meaty meal solution. With the variety of preparation styles at your fingertips, you are sure to jump on the meatball bandwagon.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs: Stick a skewer in them and call it a day. Or top your salad with these chicken meatballs and a sprinkle of blue cheese and satisfy a buffalo wing craving with a satisfying skinny save.

Make Ahead Meatballs:
Turkey Meatballs: spaghetti squash
Skinny Chicken Parm Meatballs:
Healthy Meatball Sub:
Crockpot Mini Turkey Quinoa Meatballs: filling quinoa
30-Minute Clean Thai Turkey Zuchinni Meatballs: clean ingredients
Skinny Slow Cooker Kale and Meatball Soup: superfood kale
Chicken and Ricotta Meatballs:
Healthy Honey Garlic Meatballs: photo credit
Do you have a skinny flavor that we missed? Be sure to share it in the comments below!

