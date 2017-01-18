Skincare Products for Healthy Winter Skin

This winter is going to be no different than all those other winters. You know what’s going to happen to your skin: all the cold weather will chap your lips, dry out your skin and make it feel awful. But sometimes all you need are a few great beauty products to get you through! You should definitely give these products a try and watch how your winter skin changes! They will become your new best friend and you might just swear by them.

St. Ives Fresh Hydration Lotion: This is a great and cheap moisturizing option! It’s in a spray-on can so you can just throw it in your bag when you’re on the go. You don’t have to worry about a possible explosion in your purse or gym bag. It uses all natural moisturizers to make the lotion light and pure. It’s also a great option if you want a moisturizer that is not heavy or greasy! Click here for more info.

Tree Hut Renewing Hand Cream: This hand cream will feel like a miracle! Tree Hut uses argan oil in its products to give it an extra edge. There’s a reason why they use argan oil and why everyone is raving about it. It’s what make this hand cream a miracle product because it’s just so great for your dry skin. Unlike most creams, this one feels light and doesn’t even have that sticky feeling. You might think it won’t work, but this product is still heavy enough of a cream to help your cracked cuticles and chapped skin! Click here for more info.

Dove Ultra Caring Gentle Cream Cleanser: For a great dual purpose cleanser, try out Dove’s cream cleanser. It has the ability to clean your face of oils, make-up and dirt while still restoring your natural moisture to allow your face to feel fresh and clean without that tight feeling. Don’t be worried when it doesn’t foam; it was made specifically to help with severe dryness, delicate facial skin, sensitivity and tightness. Check it out here.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream: There are three natural ingredients that are usually used in lotions and creams for dry skin. These are hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin, which are used because they naturally attract moisture to the skin. Elizabeth Arden Day Cream uses ceramics and glycerin with sun protection to bring you an amazing product to help fight dry skin! It supplies your skin with more moisture while retexturing it for a firmer, smoother look that also happens to have fewer wrinkles. Buy it here!

Mustela Hydrastick: If you ever have random dry spots then a small, pocket moisturizer would be perfect for it. This product is actually designed for children, but works just as well on adults. You can use it on your pesky dry spots and even as a lip balm. It isn’t sticky, and it’s filled with ceramides and shea butter to help combat your dry skin! Purchase it here.

Caudalie Vinosource Overnight Recovery Oil: If you want to wake up with fresh, smooth skin then you need to try this recovery oil. The product has six essential oils that have been blended together to help your dry skin. It works deep into your epidermis to help repair your skin barrier and soothe your sensitive skin. You’ll go to sleep with dry skin and wake with skin that has been restored to its natural beauty! Check it out here.

Sonia Kashuk Body Oil: Lotions are essentially great for your skin especially when you need to moisturize, but oil is better for you. Your skin absorbs the oils faster, so you don’t have that greasy film left over like lotions leave. This particular body oil comes in red promisa made with sandalwood, jasmine and vanilla, as well as, purple seductia made with pomegranate, rose and patchouli. This product is made with fruit and nut oils which gives it a natural softness. Purchase it here.

Burt’s Bees Naturally Nourishing Milk and Honey Body Lotion: If you often go from warm to cold, that could be harming your skin. It’s difficult to not want to jump in a hot shower right after coming in from the cold but that could be what’s causing your dry skin. You can instead try lukewarm water or just use more moisturizing lotion like Burt’s Bees Milk and Honey lotion! The milk in this product is great for your skin because of the natural fats and lactic acid. It helps to soften your skin and lightly exfoliate it to get rid of your dry, itchy skin. Buy it here!

Vanilla Absolute Scrub: Every once in awhile you start noticing dead, dry skin. This is a sign that you need to exfoliate! Just a few times a week you should take the time to exfoliate your skin and get rid of your patches of dry skin that pop up on your elbows and knees. This vegan-friendly scrub is made with shea butter and sugar to give your skin that extra amount of moisture that it needs. And an added bonus is that this product is perfect for sensitive skin. It’s not like other harsher products that are made with chemicals and unnecessary things that makes your skin feel dry and itchy. It’s made with all natural ingredients to allow your skin to feel smooth again. Check it out here.

