Simone Biles Shuts Down Body-Shamers With One Perfect Tweet

At 19 years old, Simone Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist at the top of her sport, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t face the same criticism and judgement that teenagers and women of all ages face in their day-to-day lives. Her time in the spotlight in the high-pressure sport has made her uniquely qualified to respond to such nastiness, however. The athlete proved how thoughtful and confident she is with one perfectly worded text.

“You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it’s MY body. I love it & I’m comfortable in my skin,” she wrote.

you all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it’s MY body. I love it & I’m comfortable in my skin 🖤 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 28, 2016

The gymnast has been open about discussing her insecurities and is becoming a champion of body positivity.

She recently told PEOPLE that she once heard a male coach call her “fat.”

“It was really hard, because growing up I never felt overweight or fat, so it shocked me, like, ‘Why would he say that?’” she said. “But in a way it actually shaped me for the better, because it just taught me to rise above and to love my body no matter what.”

