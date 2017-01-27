Sharon Stone Paints Poolside in a Black Bikini

Water💦Colors. #Retreat. A photo posted by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

Sometimes the best way to get things done is out in the sun working on your tan in a bikini.

Sharon Stone definitely feels that way as she has been seen doing a number of projects while basking in the sun.

Recently, the Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share that she was playing with some watercolors while basking in the pool in a black bathing suit.

According to her Instagram photo, the actress seems to be focusing on inner peace while on a “corporate retreat.”

In 2014, Stone opened up about aging in Hollywood and her struggle to find self-acceptance in the industry.

“There was a point in my 40s where I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, looked the door and said, ‘I’m not coming out until I can totally accept the way I look right now,” she said.

The next year, she posed for Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue in only lace-up stilettos and diamonds.

“I’m aware that my ass looks like a bag of flapjacks,” she said to the magazine. “But I’m not trying to be the best-looking broad in the world. At a certain point you start asking yourself, ‘What really is sexy?’ It’s not just the elevation of your boobs. It’s being present and having fun and liking yourself enough to like the person that’s with you.”

She continued, “If I believed that sexy was trying to be who I was when I did Basic Instinct, then we’d all be having a hard day today.”

