Saggy Booty Be Gone! 13 Exercises to Tighten Your Tush [VIDEO]

It’s hard to strut around in your swimsuit when you’re self conscious about a saggy booty. So say it with us: “Saggy booty be gone!” Okay, it’s not magic and it won’t work overnight, but by incorporating these 13 tush-tightening moves into your routine, after a few weeks, you’ll be able to finally strut like you mean it!

1. Table Dips:

Feel the burn in your buns when you lower yourself in this move. Be sure that you are also engaging your abs for a fuller body workout.

Step 1: Start in reverse plank position, but instead of having legs fully extended, bend at knees so you’re in a reverse tabletop position.

Step 2: Using your core, dip your butt down to the floor, hold for a second, then return back to tabletop position. Keep your abs engaged throughout the entire movement and be sure your movement is slow and controlled to avoid lower back pain.

2. Single Leg Glute Bridge:

Single Leg Glute Bridges are a great workout for your entire body, and this variation using a squishy ball is perfect for targeting your tushy!

Step 1: Start by sitting down and placing the ball underneath one foot. Lie back with your hands at your sides, then pull the belly button into the spine. Lift the opposite leg straight up over the hip. Once you’re braced, squeeze the glutes and lift into your bridge.

Step 2: Remain in your bridge as your lower the leg. Keep the leg straight and long. You’ll want to drop your hips, so squeeze your lats, core and glutes to keep the hips lifted. Imagine the hip of your moving leg as a pivot point or hinge. Everything else remains stable.

3. Hamstring Ball Tuck: Roll your stability ball out of the closet and get to work! This move will work your booty, and keeping your balance will help to tighten your core as well!

Step 1: Lie on your back with your heels planted on top of a stability ball. Raise your hips up and form a flat bridge. Your shoulder blades should be anchored into the ground, with your arms on the floor for support.

Step 2: Squeeze your booty and roll the ball in, thrusting your hips up into the air as far as possible. Pause at the top and lower back down to the floor. That is one rep.

4. Crossover Kicks:

This move is really meant to target your abs, but the motion will engage your glute muscles as well! It’s a great move for any workout routine.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your hands at your side, palms down. Raise the legs to a height where your back is still glued to the mat. Spread the feet apart 1 to 2 feet, pointed or flexed.

5. Donkey Kicks:

Whether you perform this move with the weight or not, it’s great for focusing on your tush.

Step 1: Come to all fours and slide a dumbbell into the crease behind your knee. Bend the leg to squeeze it into place. Flex the foot.

Step 2: Exhale and press the bent leg up like your stamping your foot on the ceiling. Try to get the thigh parallel with the floor. Do this lift without shifting your weight into one side. Keep the hips square to the floor and let the back arch a little. Bring the knee back down, but don’t rest! Send back up for another rep!

6. Reverse Plank on a Chair:

This is a great move to add to your at-home routine because you can perform it using almost any type of furniture — just make sure it’s stable!

Step 1: Grab a sturdy chair. Get in reverse plank position with your feet resting on chair and hold.



7. Donkey Kick Planks:

You may feel a little silly performing this at the gym, but you’ll take pride in the results you’ll get!

Step 1: Start in forearm plank position. Bend your right knee, flex your foot (foot parallel to floor), and press your foot up toward the ceiling. Be sure to keep your pelvis and hips straight by lifting with your glutes and not your lower back.

Step 2: Lower your right knee slightly and repeat this movement, making sure your hips don’t sag or your butt doesn’t rise above torso level. After completing your reps on this side, switch and repeat sequence on left leg.

8. Plié Squat with Calf Raise:

This is another great squat to work your problem area! It’s also great for thinning your thighs, which can be another problem area for many women.

Step 1: Stand with your feet spread apart and facing outward. Slowly lower into a standard squat, so your knees are bent at a 90 degree angle.

Step 2: Slowly raise up onto the balls of your feet, squeezing your calf muscles. Hold and lower to the starting position.

9. Frog Lift:

The name says it all. This plank variation is designed to lift even the saggiest booty! Keep your abs engaged for the best results!

Step 1: Begin in a kneeling position and place the ball behind you between the heels. Walk yourself down to the floor and prop up your chest with your elbows. Bend the knees at 90 degrees and squeeze the ball with your heels, which will make your knees move outward to the edge of your mat.

Step 2: Squeeze the glutes and the ball to lift the knees off the ground. Pause at the top for 1 or 2 seconds. Continue squeezing at you lower. Do not collapse at the bottom of the movement. You can rest your forehead on your heads if that’s more comfortable.

10. Fire Hydrant:

Work that booty with this leg-lifting move! It’s also a great move for your core and thighs, so keep it in mind when creating a routine!

Step 1: Start on all fours, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Keep shoulders and neck relaxed, your core tight.

Step 2: Keeping your knee bent, raise your right leg out to the side, until your thigh is parallel to the floor, keeping your hips square. Lower your leg back to starting position. That is one rep. Perform all your reps, then, switch sides and repeat.

11. 180-Degree Squat Jumps:

Get some force behind you and squat like you mean it! This is a fierce move that will bring great results!

Step 1: Stand with legs a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Slowly lower into a squat.

Step 2: Jump upward, extending the legs, while simultaneously rotating 180 degrees to the other side landing softly into your squat.

Step 3: Complete the back and forth squat-to-rotational jump position for the instructed amount of time.

12. One Leg Squat:

This move can be tricky, but you’ll really feel it, and your booty will be thanking you!

Step 1: Stand straight up with your arms extended in front of you, palms down.

Step 2: Lift your right leg and try to keep it as straight and tight as possible throughout the exercise.

Step 3: Bend your left leg and lower down into a squat as far as you can, keeping the weight in your heel and your back straight. Pause for a few seconds at the bottom of your move, then return to standing. Alternate legs for 60 seconds. It helps to pick a focal point and engage your core for proper balance.

13. Kickback Pulse:

This move requires you to be in control of your muscles, and will really help to target the lower body.

Step 1: Stand with legs hip-width distance apart. Lift back leg so it is parallel with the floor. Make sure your hips remain square facing the wall.

Step 2: With your leg extended, lift it upward towards the ceiling and pulse. Keep the motion small and controlled, with your chest up and your extended leg straight.

