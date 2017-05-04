Rise and Shine: 5 Sinless Protein Pancake Recipes

You may think that eating healthy means giving up some of your favorite foods, but that doesn’t have to be the case. It’s just a matter of finding healthier modifications without sacrificing nutrition or taste. This is great news for all you pancake lovers. Unfortunately, your average pancake is usually a big no-no if you’re trying to stick to a healthy diet. Luckily there are some very healthy (and delicious) pancake recipes that you can enjoy for breakfast, and the best part is they’re packed with protein!

Here are some insanely sinless and mouth-watering protein pancake recipes that you and your family can enjoy:

1. Banana Quinoa Pancakes: Who knew quinoa was the new oatmeal for baking?! It makes the perfect pancake consistency, and bananas only make the pancakes that much healthier. Only 220 calories in 3 fluffy pancakes? Yes, please! Click here for the recipe.

2. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes: Adding protein into your diet doesn’t have to be a drag, especially when you can get it in the form of a pancake. Just warm up your griddle and combine a few simple ingredients to get your day started out right and keep you feeling full for hours to come. Here’s the healthy recipe.

3. Everything-In-One Protein Pancakes: It’s a one-stop-shop pancake! Take ⅓ cup of oatmeal (not instant), ⅓ cup of low-fat (one percent, no salt added) cottage cheese and 3 egg whites combined with your sweetener of choice, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 1 or 2 packets of stevia or a quarter scoop of vanilla protein powder if you really need that extra protein boost. Mix it all together in a food processor or blender to make a “batter.” Pour half of the batter in a preheated, pre-greased pan and cook on both sides. Repeat with the remaining batter. These pancakes are pretty sweet on their own, but you can top them with fresh fruit, sugar-free syrup or jelly.

Nutrition Facts (without the protein powder or toppings): 211 calories, 25.8 grams of protein, 22 grams of carbs, 1.9 grams of fat and 2.5 grams of fiber.

4. Peanut Butter Protein Pancakes: Here is a simple, yet incredibly delicious pancake that is packed with protein and everyone’s favorite food—peanut butter. Combine ½ scoop of vanilla protein powder, three egg whites, one to two tablespoons of natural peanut butter (or nut butter of choice) and ¼ cup of unsweetened almond milk. Combine everything in a blender or food processor until a thick batter is formed. Pour it into a pre-greased frying pan and cook on both sides. If you really want to go for it, top it off with some low sugar or sugar-free jelly for a peanut butter and jelly pancake.

Nutrition Facts (using 2 tablespoons of peanut butter and no jelly): 322.5 calories, 33.75 grams of protein, 8.25 grams of carbohydrates, 17 grams of fat and 3.25 grams of fiber. (photo credit here)

5. No Grains Protein Pancakes: If you are trying to avoid grains, this recipe is perfect for you. In a blender or food processor, combine ¼ cup of coconut flour, one tablespoon of ground flaxseed, one egg, three egg whites, ¼ cup of unsweetened almond milk and ½ teaspoon baking soda. If you want a bit more protein, you can also add ¼ scoop of vanilla protein powder. Pour the batter into a preheated, pre-greased pan making sure the entire batter is spread out into a large circle. Cook both sides and then top with your favorite fruit, nut butter spread, or sugar-free syrup or jelly.

Nutrition Facts (without any toppings or the protein powder): 248.5 calories, 22.75 grams of protein, 14.25 grams of carbohydrates, 10.5 grams of fat and 6.25 grams of fiber.

So what have we learned? There are still healthy and nutritious ways to enjoy pancakes! Some of these are great as a post-workout snack or meal since they’re packed with protein and the best part is that you don’t have to skimp on the fruits or toppings, since you really need those carbs after a workout. So the next time you’re in the mood for pancakes, try one of these for lots of taste, but none of the guilt! Looking for high protein, low carb breakfast recipes? Click here!