Recipe: Skinny Cream Cheese Glazed Pumpkin Donuts

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 donut

Ingredients

  • 1 box spice dry cake mix
  • 1 (15-ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin
  • 1 tbsp unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 4-ounces no-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 3 tbsp powdered sugar
  • 1½ tbsp skim milk

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375ºF, and spray donut pans with nonstick cooking spray.
    In a tall stand-up mixer or in a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, mix dry cake mix, pumpkin, applesauce, and pumpkin pie spice. Blend 3-4 minutes until lump-free and fluffy.
  2. Place batter in a pastry bag or a resealable bag. If using a resealable bag, cut a small hole in corner of bag. Use the bag to squeeze batter into donut pans.
  3. Bake donuts in oven for 10-12 minutes until cooked through.
  4. For Cream Cheese Glaze: In a stand-up mixer or in a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, blend softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, and skim milk.
  5. Remove donuts from oven and pans and let cool.
  6. Drizzle cream cheese glaze over donuts.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 donut):
Calories: 166
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Sodium: 326mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 1g
Sugars: 19g
Protein: 3g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 7

