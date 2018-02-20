Recipe: Skinny Cream Cheese Glazed Pumpkin Donuts
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 donut
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
- 1 box spice dry cake mix
- 1 (15-ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin
- 1 tbsp unsweetened applesauce
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 4-ounces no-fat cream cheese, softened
- 3 tbsp powdered sugar
- 1½ tbsp skim milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF, and spray donut pans with nonstick cooking spray.
In a tall stand-up mixer or in a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, mix dry cake mix, pumpkin, applesauce, and pumpkin pie spice. Blend 3-4 minutes until lump-free and fluffy.
- Place batter in a pastry bag or a resealable bag. If using a resealable bag, cut a small hole in corner of bag. Use the bag to squeeze batter into donut pans.
- Bake donuts in oven for 10-12 minutes until cooked through.
- For Cream Cheese Glaze: In a stand-up mixer or in a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, blend softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, and skim milk.
- Remove donuts from oven and pans and let cool.
- Drizzle cream cheese glaze over donuts.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 donut):
Calories: 166
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Sodium: 326mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 1g
Sugars: 19g
Protein: 3g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 7