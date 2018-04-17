This is hands down one of our favorite Mexican meals! The corn cake brings just the right amount of sweetness to this dish, and we love serving it with fresh cilantro and light sour cream on the side! To save time during the week, prep on Sundays by cooking up a big batch of chicken in the slow clooker. Just store it in a resealable freezer bag and use as needed during the week!

Recipe: Skinny Chicken Tamale Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ⅛ of pie

Ingredients

12 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked + shredded

1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce

2 egg whites

⅓ cup skim milk

1 (14.5-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies

1 packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning, divided

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

½ cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 (8.5-ounce) box corn muffin mix

fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. In a large bowl, combine skim milk, egg whites, ½ Tbsp taco seasoning, red pepper, cream-style corn, corn muffin mix and green chilies. Stir ingredients until moist and then transfer mixture into a round pie plate coated with non-stick cooking spray. Bake at 400ºF for 20-25 minutes. Corn cake will be done when golden brown. While corn cake is baking, toss shredded chicken with remaining 1 Tbsp taco seasoning in a small bowl. Remove corn cake from oven and pierce generously with fork, making indentations all over corn cake. Pour red enchilada sauce over pierced corn cake. Top enchilada sauce with chicken and sprinkle with cheese. Continue to bake for 10-15 minutes until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into 8 equal size slices. Top with fresh cilantro and/or (optional) reduced-fat sour cream before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (⅛ of pie):

Calories: 263

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 14g

Sugars: 9g

Sodium: 749mg

WWP+: 7

Smartpoints: 8