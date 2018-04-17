What could be better than combining hummus and the flavor of buffalo wings into one yummy appetizer? Our Skinny Buffalo Wing Hummus is perfect for girls night in or just dipping veggies when you want a snack with some kick!

Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Wing Hummus

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can of chickpeas, rinsed + drained

⅓ cup tahini

1 clove garlic, chopped or crushed

¼ cup buffalo sauce

¼ cup water

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Serve with veggies for a healthy appetizer.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 82

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 2g

Protein: 3g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 228mg

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 2