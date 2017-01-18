Healthy Living

Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower Bagels

Looking to cut down the carbs in your bagels in a MAJOR way? Try these cauliflower bagels from The Iron You! Each “bagel” is just a shade over 100 calories and only contains only nine grams of carbs. That’s right, nine! Plus, you’ll get 7 grams of protein, so all you need to do is slap on some lean protein for a protein-packed meal.

Cauliflower Bagels recipe the iron you
(Photo: The Iron You)

Ingredients:

  • 1 small head cauliflower
  • 3 tablespoons almond flour
  • 1 tablespoon coconut flour
  • 2 eggs at room temperature
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • pinch of ground black pepper
  • poppy seeds, sesame seeds, minced garlic or minced onion for topping

For the full ingredient list and instructions, click here to see the original recipe from The Iron You!

>> Click here to see even more low-carb cauliflower hacks!

