Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower Bagels

Looking to cut down the carbs in your bagels in a MAJOR way? Try these cauliflower bagels from The Iron You! Each “bagel” is just a shade over 100 calories and only contains only nine grams of carbs. That’s right, nine! Plus, you’ll get 7 grams of protein, so all you need to do is slap on some lean protein for a protein-packed meal.
Ingredients:
Videos by PopCulture.com
- 1 small head cauliflower
- 3 tablespoons almond flour
- 1 tablespoon coconut flour
- 2 eggs at room temperature
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- pinch of ground black pepper
- poppy seeds, sesame seeds, minced garlic or minced onion for topping
For the full ingredient list and instructions, click here to see the original recipe from The Iron You!