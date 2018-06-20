You will love our Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna—the ultimate comfort food! This lasagna recipe combines all of your favorite things in one place: cheese, turkey, spinach and noodles—all under 350 calories!! Dish up some of our other lightened-up lasagnas: Skillet Cheater Lasagna and Green Chile Chicken Lasagna.

Recipe: Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving Size: approximately 1½ cups

Ingredients

9 whole wheat lasagna noodles

½ cup onion, chopped

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 (23-ounce) jar reduced-sugar pasta sauce

½ cup white mushrooms, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp Italian seasoning

¼ tsp black pepper

6 cups fresh spinach, chopped

2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese

2 cups low moisture, part-skim, mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly coat a 9×13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Cook lasagna noodles according to box directions until al denté. Drain noodles and rinse with cold water. Lightly coat a large, deep skillet with nonstick cooking spray and saute onions until transparent. Add turkey and garlic and cook until turkey is browned, about 5 minutes. Add pasta sauce, mushrooms, Italian seasoning and pepper, simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. In a bowl, combine chopped spinach and ricotta. In your baking dish, arrange ⅓ of noodles (3) in bottom of dish. Spread ⅓ of ricotta mixture, ⅓ turkey mixture and ⅓ of the mozzarella. Repeat 2x, ending with mozzarella. Bake for 25 minutes or until cheese becomes bubbly. Sprinkle parsley on top. Cool for 5 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (approximately 1½ cups)

Calories: 337

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 81mg

Sodium: 667mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 27g

SmartPoints: 10