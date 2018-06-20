You will love our Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna—the ultimate comfort food! This lasagna recipe combines all of your favorite things in one place: cheese, turkey, spinach and noodles—all under 350 calories!! Dish up some of our other lightened-up lasagnas: Skillet Cheater Lasagna and Green Chile Chicken Lasagna.
Recipe: Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving Size: approximately 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 9 whole wheat lasagna noodles
- ½ cup onion, chopped
- 1 lb lean ground turkey
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 1 (23-ounce) jar reduced-sugar pasta sauce
- ½ cup white mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 3 Tbsp Italian seasoning
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 6 cups fresh spinach, chopped
- 2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese
- 2 cups low moisture, part-skim, mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly coat a 9×13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- Cook lasagna noodles according to box directions until al denté. Drain noodles and rinse with cold water.
- Lightly coat a large, deep skillet with nonstick cooking spray and saute onions until transparent.
- Add turkey and garlic and cook until turkey is browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add pasta sauce, mushrooms, Italian seasoning and pepper, simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In a bowl, combine chopped spinach and ricotta.
- In your baking dish, arrange ⅓ of noodles (3) in bottom of dish. Spread ⅓ of ricotta mixture, ⅓ turkey mixture and ⅓ of the mozzarella. Repeat 2x, ending with mozzarella.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until cheese becomes bubbly. Sprinkle parsley on top. Cool for 5 minutes before cutting.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (approximately 1½ cups)
Calories: 337
Fat: 12g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 81mg
Sodium: 667mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 27g
SmartPoints: 10