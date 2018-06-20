Healthy Living

Recipe: Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna

You will love our Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna—the ultimate comfort food! This lasagna recipe combines all of your favorite things in one place: cheese, turkey, spinach and noodles—all under 350 calories!! Dish up some of our other lightened-up lasagnas: Skillet Cheater Lasagna and Green Chile Chicken Lasagna.

Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving Size: approximately 1½ cups

Ingredients

  • 9 whole wheat lasagna noodles
  • ½ cup onion, chopped
  • 1 lb lean ground turkey
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 (23-ounce) jar reduced-sugar pasta sauce
  • ½ cup white mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 3 Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 6 cups fresh spinach, chopped
  • 2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 2 cups low moisture, part-skim, mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly coat a 9×13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
  2. Cook lasagna noodles according to box directions until al denté. Drain noodles and rinse with cold water.
  3. Lightly coat a large, deep skillet with nonstick cooking spray and saute onions until transparent.
  4. Add turkey and garlic and cook until turkey is browned, about 5 minutes.
  5. Add pasta sauce, mushrooms, Italian seasoning and pepper, simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
  6. In a bowl, combine chopped spinach and ricotta.
  7. In your baking dish, arrange ⅓ of noodles (3) in bottom of dish. Spread ⅓ of ricotta mixture, ⅓ turkey mixture and ⅓ of the mozzarella. Repeat 2x, ending with mozzarella.
  8. Bake for 25 minutes or until cheese becomes bubbly. Sprinkle parsley on top. Cool for 5 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (approximately 1½ cups)
Calories: 337
Fat: 12g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 81mg
Sodium: 667mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 27g
SmartPoints: 10

