Got an afternoon sweet tooth? These Frozen Yogurt Cups are the perfect high-protein sweet snack to keep you away from your usual 3’oclock calorie-laden candy bar fix. With 3 grams of protein in 2 little cups, these help you reach your protein goals in a tasty way.
Recipe: Frozen Yogurt Cups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 2 hours of freezer time
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 2 yogurt cups
Ingredients
- 1½ cups vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon organic honey
- ⅓ cup reduced-sugar cranberries
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- 1½ tablespoons mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Line a 24-count mini muffin tin with paper liners.
- In a small mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt and honey.
- Spoon 1 tablespoon of yogurt into each mini muffin liner and evenly distribute the cranberries (3 to 4 on each cup), almonds (2 to 3 on each cup) , and chocolate chips (3 to 4 on each cup) on the tops.
- Freeze for 2 hours, or until frozen.
- Pop the frozen cups out of the muffin tin with a butter knife or a small straight spatula, and store in a freezer container.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 yogurt cups)
Calories: 63
Calories from fat: 16
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 13mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2