Got an afternoon sweet tooth? These Frozen Yogurt Cups are the perfect high-protein sweet snack to keep you away from your usual 3’oclock calorie-laden candy bar fix. With 3 grams of protein in 2 little cups, these help you reach your protein goals in a tasty way.

Recipe: Frozen Yogurt Cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours of freezer time

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 yogurt cups

Ingredients

1½ cups vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon organic honey

⅓ cup reduced-sugar cranberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

1½ tablespoons mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Line a 24-count mini muffin tin with paper liners. In a small mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt and honey. Spoon 1 tablespoon of yogurt into each mini muffin liner and evenly distribute the cranberries (3 to 4 on each cup), almonds (2 to 3 on each cup) , and chocolate chips (3 to 4 on each cup) on the tops. Freeze for 2 hours, or until frozen. Pop the frozen cups out of the muffin tin with a butter knife or a small straight spatula, and store in a freezer container.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 yogurt cups)

Calories: 63

Calories from fat: 16

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 13mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2