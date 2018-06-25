These sliders may be small, but they are mighty in tropical ﬂavor. The juicy, teriyaki-marinated beef pairs perfectly with the colorful crunch of the cabbage slaw and sweet pineapple topping. More about that slaw: The cabbage packs a fresh, clean taste, while the red onion gives it a slight bite. Let those diverse ﬂavors meld into the sweet and creamy dressing and you’ll want to make this slaw every night! The slightly spicy Cajun-Style Sweet Potato Fries offer the perfect culinary contrast to the sweetness of the sliders. Let us take you to to the islands with this tropical variation of everyone’s favorite classic: a burger and fries!

Recipe: Aloha Sliders with Cajun-style Sweet Potato Fries

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Per Serving: 2 sliders, 18-20 sweet potato fries

Ingredients

1 garlic clove

1 pound lean ground beef

1 teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup less-sodium teriyaki marinade

2 large sweet potatoes

½ tablespoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Lime, zested

8-ounce can crushed pineapples, JUICE RESERVED

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro (about 15 stems)

½ small red onion (send whole onion)

10-ounce bag shredded red cabbage

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

4 mini Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls

Instructions

Prepare the Sliders: Mince the garlic, and add it to a bowl with the ground beef, ground ginger, ⅛ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. With clean hands, mash all of the ingredients together and form 8 equal-sized slider patties, using about ¼ cup of beef for each one. Marinate the Sliders: Place the sliders in a single layer in a baking dish, and pour the teriyaki marinade over them. Flip the sliders over once to make sure the bottoms are touching the marinade. Wash your hands thoroughly, and cover the dish tightly with foil or plastic wrap, then refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Prepare the Cajun sweet potato fries: Preheat oven to 400°F, coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Wash and peel the sweet potatoes, and cut into thin fries. Combine the coconut oil, potatoes, cornstarch, and Cajun seasoning. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, flip, and bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes, until golden and tender. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Prepare the Slaw: Zest the lime and whisk it together with the pineapple juice, mayonnaise, vinegar, and ⅛ teaspoon salt. Wash and chop the cilantro. Cut the red onion in half, and thinly slice the other half (saving the first half for another use). Combine the red cabbage, red onion, cilantro and sesame seeds. Pour the dressing over it and toss with tongs. Cook the Sliders: Heat a grill pan over medium heat and coat with cooking spray. Remove the sliders from the marinade and allow the excess to drip off. Cook the sliders for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until they reach an internal temperature of 145°F. In a microwave safe bowl, warm the crushed pineapple. Split the Hawaiian rolls in half, and put 2 halves on each plate. Layer 1 slider on each bun half, followed by a heaping 1 tablespoon of slaw, and 1 tablespoon of warmed pineapple. Divide the sweet potato fries evenly between 4 plates.

Nutrition Information

Serving size: (2 sliders, 18-20 sweet potato fries)

Calories: 464

Fat: 17g

Carbohydrates: 53g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 23g

Protein: 27g