Pregnant Janet Jackson Steps out Alongside Husband Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson is looking good!

The mom-to-be stepped out with husband Wissam Al Mana Thursday in London, looking glowing and relaxed as she strolled down the street.

Jackson and Al Mana reportedly dined at a health food restaurant before shopping at children’s boutique Semmalina, an eyewitness told E! News. The witness added that the pair “seemed very relaxed and happy.”

Jackson dressed for her day out in a hooded black sweater with a geometric pattern, finishing her look off with black sneakers. Al Mana matched his wife in a monochromatic ensemble, sticking close to her side as they walked outside.

Thursday marks the first time Jackson and Al Mana have been spotted in public together since news of the singer’s pregnancy broke in May.