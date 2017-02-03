Olivia Munn Lost 12 Pounds With the Same Meal Plan as Gisele Bündchen

(Photo: Getty – Victor Chavez / Allen Berzokovsky)

If you’ve been following any Super Bowl news, you know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady follow a pretty strict diet. Turns out Olivia Munn follows the same meal plan!

When Munn lost 12 pounds for X-Men: The Apocalypse in 2016, she told Women’s Health that she worked out every day and ate organic food, following the 80/20 rule.

“My intention was to just get as fit and as healthy as I could be, for myself,” Munn said. “I started working out every single day, and then I also started getting into eating 20-80, where 80 percent of your diet is fruits and vegetables and 20 percent is whatever. So, that can be any kind of meats or breads or anything else, but mostly fruits and vegetables.”

While Bündchen and Brady have their own family chef who cooks plant-based foods for them year-round, Munn didn’t keep up the strict diet after X-Men filming concluded — but she does still eat all organic!

“The thing that I’ve kept up since X-Men is eating organically. That’s been a big part of, I think, feeling healthy, feeling fit, feeling clear. Knowing that you’re putting only clean foods into your body, that’s been a really important thing for me.”

Think you could keep up with Munn and Bundchen’s meal plans? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

