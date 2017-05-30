How Well Do You Know Your Lady Parts? New Poll Says Not Very

Question: How many parts comprise the vagina?

A) 1

B) 2

C) 3

D) 4

If you answered C, you’re… wrong, but not alone. The vagina has only one main part, but according to a poll from Epi24 that surveyed 300 women, 61 percent of respondents thought that the vagina has three parts.

Other common misconceptions about the vagina?

47 percent of participants had no clue that orgasms can ease PMS cramps.

30 percent think orgasms can improve fertility (they can’t).

72 percent of women didn’t realize that you should see your gyno to treat an ingrown hair (they can get infected, people!).

75 percent were in the dark about pink balls (the female version of blue balls).

(Photo: Graphic via Women’s Health)

Were you surprised by any of these facts?

