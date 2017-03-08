Mom’s ‘Tummy Flab’ Post 2 Weeks After Giving Birth Is Honest and Refreshing

In the first few weeks after delivering your baby, your belly is still stretched and you’ll be sporting an inevitable pooch as your body works to heal itself. But Alisha Watson has decided that instead of hiding behind peasant tops and baggy tees, she’s proudly showing off her “tummy flab” just two weeks after giving birth and says she feels more confident in her post-baby body this time around.

(Photo: Photo via Yahoo! Style/Instagram)

“I feel very confident in my skin after this baby. Probably more so than I did with my first two & with them at this time I weighed less, had less cellulite & all my postpartum clothes fit again,” she says.

“I have that tummy flab, cellulite through the roof & I still can’t wear any of my jeans. But I feel good about my appearance. I have no intention of doing anything about anything for quite a while.”

“I feel empowered. I feel the way I think I always should have after having a baby.”

Aliesha’s confidence and honesty are so refreshing! (Plus, anyone sharing a selfie in Star Wars undies automatically owns our hearts.)

