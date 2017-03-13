Meghan Markle Pens Eye-Opening Letter About Period Shaming

Meghan Markle regularly travels around the world and not only for her career and luxurious vacations with her royal boyfriend Prince Harry. She is also a philanthropist who isn’t afraid to put her own boots on the ground in developing nations to improve life for women.

In January, Markle visited India while serving as an ambassador for World Vision and has now put pen to paper about her experience there for an essay in Time.

The powerful essay reveals that 23 percent of girls in India miss school due to period stigma. The fact that girls skip school due to menstruation greatly impacts their education, because “cumulatively that puts her behind her male classmates by 145 days.”

“Beyond India, in communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world,” Markle continues in “How Periods Affect Potential.”

She went on to say, “We need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.”

The Suits actress shared how fear of being embarrassed and lack of access to feminine hygiene products makes it difficult for their day to day lives as well as their futures.

“All of these factors perpetuate the cycle of poverty and stunt a young girl’s dream for a more prolific future,” Markle noted.

Priyanka Chopra commended Markle for the enlightening and important essay. The Quantico star was born in India.

Proud of all the work u do @meghanmarkle celebrating women!!! https://t.co/x9aqUwEgEo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2017

