Lena Dunham Speaks Out About Her ‘Distasteful' Abortion Joke

Lena Dunham took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize for comments she made during her Women of the Hour podcast, in which she said she has never had an abortion, but wished that she had.

"I'm so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated," Dunham wrote in her apology, before explaining that the comment was meant to be taken as a joke.

"My words were spoken from a sort of 'delusional girl' persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate. That's my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy."

Dunham continued, saying her "only goal" is to increase awareness and decrease stigma surrounding women's reproductive rights. She ended her apology by saying that she is making a "sizable donation to abortion funds in New York, Texas and Ohio."

In the podcast, Dunham was discussing a time she was asked to share her abortion story at a Planned Parenthood in Texas — even though she didn't have one.

"I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women's options, I myself had never had an abortion," Dunham said in the podcast. "And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman's right to choose, felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department. [...] Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."

What do you think of Dunham's apology? Share your thoughts in the comments below.