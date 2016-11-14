Kim Kardashian’s Doctors Address Concerns Over Potential Third Pregnancy

(Photo: Twitter / @comedyfeeduk)

Kim Kardashian is already mom to North West, 3, and Saint West, 11 months, but the reality star reportedly wants to expand her brood. However, previous pregnancy complications have her hesitant to carry another child.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian reveals that while she is thinking about expanding her family, previous pregnancy difficulties have her considering a surrogate to carry her third child.

Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, headed to the doctor to talk about her options, and the reality star’s doctor warned her that a third pregnancy could be a dangerous risk.

“You never know if you might have the same type of problem that could be more serious this time,” PEOPLE reports Dr. Crane as telling Kardashian. “You’re always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life or death.”

The mom of two then went to visit fertility specialist, Dr. Wong, who strongly suggested using a surrogate if she were to try for a third child.

“Using a surrogate is not an unreasonable option,” he said. “If our goal is to grow your family like you want to, then a surrogate makes sense.”

Kardashian revealed in her interview that while she never considered a surrogate before, her doctor’s opinions are important to her.

“If the two doctors, that I trust, have told me it wouldn’t be safe for me to get pregnant again, I have to listen to that,” she explained. “But because I don’t know anyone that has been a surrogate or used one, I didn’t really think about that as an option for me.”

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy,” she later told Jenner.

“But I don’t know if it’s for me,” she continued. “I really don’t know.”