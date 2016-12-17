Kim Kardashian West Didn’t Realize Kanye Was Having a Mental Breakdown

Kim and Kanye’s marriage was strained pre-hospitalization: She ‘didn’t realize’ he was having ‘a mental breakdown’ https://t.co/zij6pGQhTA pic.twitter.com/u8ZpnEnikW — People Magazine (@people) December 17, 2016

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye are still working through their difficult past couple of months.

According to PEOPLE, the couple’s marriage was rocky even before Kanye was hospitalized for exhaustion at the end of November. “The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown. She didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together. She didn’t realize it was a mental breakdown,” a source told the magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Between Kim’s robbery in Paris and Kanye being held at UCLA Medical Center (even on Thanksgiving) sources say that through it all, there is no discussion of a divorce. The couple is currently living separately while Kanye seeks outpatient treatment, but plan to spend the holidays together as a family.