DELETE: Kate Middleton Encourages Parents to Seek Help for Children with Mental Health Concerns

Kate Middleton has launched a new initiative to encourage parents to seek help for their children who may be dealing with mental health issues in the hopes of ending the stigma that prevents some parents from accessing support.

The Duchess of Cambridge is working with the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families to launch a series of podcasts dedicated to an open discussion of mental health in children and young people.

The mother of two is hoping her message will help other parents not be ashamed to ask for help if their child is suffering from a mental health problem.

“One in three adults still say they would be embarrassed to seek help for their child’s mental health. No parent would fail to call the doctor if their child developed a fever, yet some children are tackling tough times without the support that can help them because the adults in their life are scared to ask,” the royal said in a statement released through Kensington Palace. “It doesn’t need to be like this. … Knowing this, both William and I feel very strongly that we wouldn’t hesitate to get expert support for George and Charlotte if they need it.”

She added, “I hope that this excellent series of podcasts by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families will go some way to help families overcome that fear of what happens next if they look for professional support. They illustrate that many of the therapies are actually very simple and practical steps that include the whole family to help children make sense of the world around them.”

This is not the first time the princess has spoken out about the importance of mental health in children. She continues to be an advocate for youth in Britain and abroad.