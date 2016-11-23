Kanye West Is ‘Doing Much Better,’ Remains Hospitalized

(Photo: Instagram / @charlie_ohh)

Kanye West is “doing much better” after being hospitalized on Monday, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

The rapper was hospitalized after an outburst, which followed multiple instances of erratic behavior during his shows. His wife, Kim Kardashian, rushed to his side when she heard the news and has stayed in L.A. to be near him.

“He just needed some rest,” the source said of the 39-year-old father of two. “[Kim] is currently with Kanye right now at his side. Kim feels more connected to Kanye than ever. Their marriage is doing great.”

West remains hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center. He canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour.