Kaley Cuoco Says This Is the Exercise That ‘100 Percent’ Transformed Her Body

@womenshealthmag fight for the life you want , and never look back 🙌🏽#runlikeagirl 👊🏽 A photo posted by @normancook on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:46am PST

Kaley Cuoco is infamous for her killer body, blond hair and being just as outgoing in real life as she is as Penny on The Big Bang Theory. Achieving and maintaining her tight abs takes work, and her California-girl figure didn’t happen overnight. In fact, it starts each morning with a hot yoga class.

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body,” she told Shape. “I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cuoco does L.A.’s CorePower Yoga’s Yoga Sculpt Class, a 60-minute hot yoga class about 5 times a week that focuses on strengthening your core and posture alignment. According to her latest interview in Women’s Health though, she doesn’t always jump out of bed wanting to do the class, but it’s what she likes most about her fitness regime.

“I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried yoga, I tried Pilates,” she said. “I realized I don’t like running…I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing.”

A photo posted by @normancook on May 17, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

One People reporter who tried the LA class rated this as having a 6 out-of-10 intensity level. Like most yoga classes, this began with stretching and setting your intention, followed by a traditional yoga flow, then repeating the yoga flow with added weights.

“Yoga Sculpt improves muscular endurance and also helps to tone, balance and define all the muscles in the body,” said Amy Opielowski, the CorePower Yoga senior manager of quality and innovation to People. “Each sculpt class is a full-body workout. The cardio exercises keep your heart healthy and increase cardiovascular endurance, and of course, there’s always a challenging core workout mixed in!”

Crow pose while we work! 😗🎶 (📷: @taylorleecorey) A photo posted by CorePower Yoga (@corepoweryoga) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

While yoga is an important part of her fitness regime, so is diet. Her breakfast routine is toast with a little bit of peanut butter. For lunch, she eats half of a sandwich, and dinner is fish and vegetables. Then if she gets hungry, snacks are always healthy, like a piece of fruit with protein-rich peanut butter.

“Bottom line is, you know, I’m not 21 anymore,” she told Women’s Health. “It used to be so easy, I didn’t have to do as much. Now, it’s part of my day—working out is part of my day, eating right is part of my day.”

Related:

The HIIT Workout That Ellie Goulding Credits Her Amazing Body With

Here’s the Move That Gives Hayden Panettiere Those Incredible Abs

How to Look Like Rihanna and Still Eat Pasta

Olivia Wilde’s Insanely Fun Cardio Dance Routine Doesn’t Even Feel Like Work