Jen Selter (the World’s Most Famous Butt) Shares Go-To Moves for a Hot Booty

How many #fitspo Instagram accounts are you following? It might be time to add one more to your list, if you haven’t already.

With over 10 million followers and counting, Jen Selter is the queen of belfies (butt selfies). Yes, you read that right: belfies. In fact, Selter’s reign over the fitspiration world is so powerful that she has a hashtag named after her: #seltering. (Namely used with a booty-poppin’ photo too good to pass up.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

So how do you sculpt killer glutes like Selter’s? Follow these lower body moves for the ultimate bootylicious workout. The last move is like nothing you’ve ever seen!

​

​

​

Booty workkk ?? #SoreTodayOrSorryTomorrow A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Aug 29, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

​

​

​

​

​

​

​