Is There Something Wrong With These ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Cast Photos?

Sailing through the day #PitchPerfect3 A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

These new Instagram photos of the stars of Pitch Perfect 3 have left a lot of fans scratching their heads — and a lot of fans angry.

Star Rebel Wilson shared a photo of herself posing with co-stars Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit in costumes, presumably from the movie. While there’s no denying the photo is uber adorable and has us impatient for the new film, there’s a detail about their shirts that seems a little bit off.

MORE: Rebel Wilson Says She Feels ‘Really Lucky’ to Have Her Body Type

While Snow and Fit are sporting striped halter tops, Wilson’s top is a short-sleeved scoop neck. So why isn’t her character, self-proclaimed ‘Fat Amy’, wearing the same top as everyone else?

It seems a little suspicious that the plus-size cast member is the one who’s more covered up.

“Your top should be the same. We all know you are the most delicious chick there,” one Instagram user wrote to Wilson.

Other photos on social media show actresses Anna Kendrick and Kelley Jakie wearing the same striped halter shirts.

Another image shows Ester Dean wearing the same short-sleeved shirt as Wilson, while the rest of the Barden Bellas are wearing the halter tops.

It’s worth noting that Dean and Wilson shared these controversial cast photos on their own Instagram accounts and seem to be enjoying the costumes.

Although it’s tough to judge without knowing the full story or seeing the film, there’s no denying that plus-size bodies are beautiful and sexy, and there’s no reason all of them couldn’t have worn the same top.

New Bella look at Averee!!! A post shared by Ester Dean (@esterdean) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

