If You’re Thinking About Cutting Carbs, We Have You Covered

(Photo: Gluten Free With LB)

When you're eating low carb, finding alternatives to your favorite foods is the key to staying on track. Whether tacos or pizza are your muse, you don't have to feel deprived, nor do you have to feel overwhelmed.

"Healthy eating shouldn't be about deprivation," said Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet on Women's Health. If it is, you're more likely to get discouraged and give up.

Instead, choosing spin-off recipes of foods you already love with a low-carb twist will give variety and help you to ease into a new eating habit. Just make sure your carbohydrates stay within a daily limit of 60 to 130 grams, according to Mayo Clinic. That means that most of your diet will include protein like beef, chicken, or fish, and non-starchy vegetables like asparagus and zucchini.

And since many low-carb recipes incorporating these ingredients can be prepared ahead of time, you're less likely to give into cravings knowing you have healthier versions within reach. With this type of approach, you're off to a successful and sustainable start.

Ready to eat? Check out these tasty recipes that make taking the low-carb plunge a breeze.