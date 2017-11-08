If You’re Thinking About Cutting Carbs, We Have You Covered
When you're eating low carb, finding alternatives to your favorite foods is the key to staying on track. Whether tacos or pizza are your muse, you don't have to feel deprived, nor do you have to feel overwhelmed.
"Healthy eating shouldn't be about deprivation," said Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet on Women's Health. If it is, you're more likely to get discouraged and give up.
Instead, choosing spin-off recipes of foods you already love with a low-carb twist will give variety and help you to ease into a new eating habit. Just make sure your carbohydrates stay within a daily limit of 60 to 130 grams, according to Mayo Clinic. That means that most of your diet will include protein like beef, chicken, or fish, and non-starchy vegetables like asparagus and zucchini.
And since many low-carb recipes incorporating these ingredients can be prepared ahead of time, you're less likely to give into cravings knowing you have healthier versions within reach. With this type of approach, you're off to a successful and sustainable start.
Ready to eat? Check out these tasty recipes that make taking the low-carb plunge a breeze.
Broiled Salmon and Asparagus Caesar Salad
When it's too cold to go outside and grill, broiling salmon is a delicious alternative. This hearty twist on a Caesar salad also adds crisp asparagus so you have one filling dinner. Check out the recipe here!
Stuffed Zucchinis With Taco Filling
Taco Tuesday just got a makeover! Prepare these ahead of time to pop in the oven after a busy day and voila, dinner is served one yummy forkful at a time. Click here for the recipe.
Brussels Sprouts Chips
If you're craving something crunchy and want an alternative to kale chips, try roasting brussels sprouts! Use leftovers or pull out some just for this recipe. This makes for a perfect mid-afternoon snack. Get the recipe here!
Broccoli Crust Pizza
Pizza night doesn't have to fall to the wayside. Try this low-carb alternative crust made with broccoli and turn on your favorite show for a cozy night in binge-watching your favorite show (and it's guilt-free). Check it out here.
Low-Carb Vegetable Frittata
We've got your weekend brunch covered. This low-carb vegetable frittata is easy on the wallet and the medley of asparagus, potatoes, onion and red peppers will leave you satisfied. Add sriracha for a spicy kick! Check it out here.
Cobb Salad in a Jar
Our busy weeks have a way of spiraling, and often our well-meant intentions aimed at healthier eating falls aside. But these Cobb salads in a jar will help you succeed. Fix them ahead of time and grab them on the go. They make for perfect lunchtime meals. Get the recipe here.
