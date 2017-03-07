How This Mom Lost Over 100 Pounds and Looks 20 Years Younger

After Misty Mitchell suffered a herniated disc in January 2014, her health began to deteriorate. In May, she lost her job, which forced her to sell her home. The Texas mom began to eat all day and drink all night (sometimes drinking half a liter of vodka a night), and when she stepped on the scale in February of 2015, she was shocked at the number: 296 pounds. In addition to her poor eating and drinking habits, Mitchell was also a smoker.

“I didn’t like where my life was going and I was sick of being unhappy so I decided I to change everything,” Mitchell wrote on her website.

And that’s exactly what she did. Mitchell ditched cigarettes and alcohol and began following a ketogenic diet, amazingly turning her health around to lose 137 pounds in 18 months.

The path to her weight loss transformation began with a surgery in August 2014 to fix her herniated disc. In February 2015, she began eating a low-carb, high-fat diet and started weight training and yoga. The new routine made a world of difference, and Mitchell says that she looks 20 years younger.

“No one believes me when I tell them I’m 36, which is great because I looked middle-aged less than two years ago,” Mitchell told the Daily Mail. “I feel like I’ve lost 20 years off my age and I certainly look that way too.”

She has since started her own company, Mind Your Macros, where she helps others to reach their weight loss goals. She shared that she’s no longer afraid to travel or fly, and that she’s currently planning her family’s first vacation.

“Before, because I was so large I had to hold my breath while painting my toenails and struggled to put socks on my feet because of the size of my stomach,” Mitchell said. “Now I can do intense yoga positions and am incredibly flexible, it feels like I can do anything.”

“Today I have lost over 100 lbs. by following my nutrition guidelines (macros), I have never cheated on my diet, had a drink or picked up another cigarette,” Mitchell wrote.

Does Mitchell’s story motivate you? Did you go through a similar transformation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

