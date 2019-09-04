How One Woman Changed Her Butt Without a Single Squat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Elizabeth Stephens (@destinyelizabethstephens) on Apr 18, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

Destiny Stephens has become an Instagram sensation, known for her glute-focused workout videos and tasteful shots of a booty even Kim Kardashian would be jealous of. But Destiny wasn’t always the bootylicious bombshell we see today. When she first started hitting the gym in 2012, she had what most of us would call a fairly flat butt. Her only experience of fitness was through gymnastics she’d done as a child and a spot on the high school volleyball team. She initially began going to the gym to reduce her anxiety, saying, “I started off by going to the gym a couple days a week, and learning how to use the machines and trying different exercises.” Going to the gym three days a week wasn’t enough, however, and Destiny quickly became interested in changing her body, and helping others to do the same.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Elizabeth Stephens (@destinyelizabethstephens) on May 6, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

Destiny now excerises six days a week, often multiple times a day, and makes sure that at least four of her workouts a week are glute-focused. She is also a certified personal trainer and knows the ins and outs of the muscle groups she needs to target to keep her butt looking good.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Destiny notes that despite these targeted workouts, at first, she still wasn’t seeing results. She wanted both a round butt and six-pack abs, and was writing targeted workouts for both, but wasn’t seeing enough lean muscle definition in her middle. The culprit? Diet. “I always had a fast metabolism, so I thought I could eat whatever I wanted and still be ‘fit.’ But then I realized you can only gain a booty by eating crappy foods — you can’t get abs.” Now, Destiny focuses on eating high-protein meals throughout the day. She allows herself one-to-two cheat meals on the weekends, but insists that diet is the key to body transformation.



​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Elizabeth Stephens (@destinyelizabethstephens) on May 22, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

One interesting thing to Destiny’s transformative workouts, however, is the exercise they’re missing: the squat. Due to an old gymnastic injury, Destiny can’t do traditional squats, so she substitutes split squats, lunges, and deadlifts along with other targeted exercises. If you want to get a booty like Destiny, check out our targeted glute workout below. Combine this with protein-rich meals and you’ll be well on your way to a bootylicious backside.

» Read More: 10 Booty Transformations That Will Make You Hit the Gym Hard

Butt-Building Workout

Perform specified reps noted for each exercise for 3 sets.



Clamshells | 15 reps each side

Step 1: Lie on your side with your knees slightly bent, one leg on top of the other.

Step 2: Keep your feet together and lift your top knee.

Step 3: Lower your knee back to the initial position. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Challenge: To make this harder, tie a resistance band just above your knees. The resistance will work your muscles even more!

Single-leg Glute Bridge | 15 reps each side

Step 1: Lying on your back, plant your feet on the ground close to your butt. With arms lying palm-faced down, they should almost be able to touch your heels. Ensure there is a fist’s distance in between your thighs.

Step 2: Lift on straight up with foot flat toward the ceiling, and, using the strength of your other leg, begin to lift your pelvis toward the ceiling. Hold, then slowly come back down, but do not touch the mat with your lower back.

» Challenge: To make this harder, place a squishy ball under the foot of your bent leg (shown), this will cause instability and make you really squeeze your glutes to remain in control.

​

Reverse Lunges | 15 reps each side

Step 1: Stand with your feet under your hips and a lifted chest.

Step 2: Step one leg directly behind you at the same width and bend both knees until they form 90-degree angles. Keep your chest lifted and your torso centered over the hips. Try to get your back knee down as low as possible. Exhale and push out of the lunge, bringing the leg back to the other one. That is one rep. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Challenge: To make this harder, hold a heavy dumbbell in each hand throughout the entire set.

Side lunges | 15 reps each side

Step 1: Begin in your neutral standing position; feet should be shoulder-width apart. Roll the shoulders back and down and lift your chest.

Step 2: Step one foot out to the side and bend the leg into a lunge. The knee must stay behind the toes. The other leg is straight. Your chest is lifted still. It’s tempting to drop your chest, so look straight ahead and keep the shoulders back.

Step 3: Bring the lunge to the other side first by pressing through your heel to your standing position. Send the other leg out to the side. The farther you step out, the deeper you will need to lunge. That is one rep.

» Challenge: To make this harder, hold heavy dumbbells in each hand throughout the entire set.

For more booty-building workouts, check out our Booty and Core Tabata Bootcamp Workout to burn fat and build muscle.

Related:

Kim Kardashian Works Her Booty off to Stay in Shape

Brazilian Booty Lift Workout

The Exact Changes One Woman Made to See This Stunning Booty Transformation

The Only Butt Workout You’ll Ever Need

30-Day Squat Challenge