Hotel Sex Really Is Better, It’s Science

Start planning a staycation, it’s time to spice things up!

It turns out that sense you get after having hotel sex that it was just better than regular sex isn’t all in your head. According to psychotherapist, sex counselor, and author, Ian Kerner, sex in a hotel room can have a few added elements that kick up the heat and make it an even more pleasurable experience.

“The novelty of the hotel room is going to stimulate dopamine transmission in the brain, which pays a big role in arousal and sexual excitement,” Kerner explained to Huffington Post.

Part of the hotel room magic is in the very design of the hotel room. Most hotels are designed to be as luxurious as possible, which means good lighting, large beds, and smooth sheets. It taps into all the senses. Not to mention, the idea of going to a hotel prompts people to relax and indulge.

As Kerner explains, “there’s a psychological mindset when people check into a hotel that they can pamper themselves. There’s something a little luxurious, languorous, sumptuous about a hotel that lends itself to feeling sexual.”

The simple fact that it isn’t your home can lend itself to an ultra-sexy experience.

“For sexual arousal to occur, especially in women, parts of the brain associated with anxiety and stress need to turn off,” he said. “So I often advise couples to turn their bedroom into a love nest that’s free from distractions. I think a hotel — as a sort of generic luxury — automatically helps people tune out the anxiety. There aren’t photos of kids, bills that need to be paid, books that need to be read; you’re in a place out of time, out of your life. And the shutting down or the pushing away of that anxiety, creating a boundary of anxiety and stressors of everyday life, is going to contribute to sexual arousal.”

That means you don’t have to plan an elaborate trip or shell out big bucks. Planning a night away with your partner in your hometown will give you all the same benefits.

“So inherently, going to a hotel is going to provide a break in the routine that’s also going to be stimulating,” Kerner revealed.

Time to put that Do Not Disturb sign to good use!

