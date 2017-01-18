Hate the ‘Flavor’ of Water? Try These 7 Things

You can’t quite pinpoint what it is, but that plain taste of water just doesn’t appeal to you. Water is important for your body to function and if you’re an active person, you need even more! Stop sucking down unhealthy sports drinks and trade them in for some of these great water upgrades!

Strawberry Kiwi Slimdown Water: Add in your fruits, chill for an hour or so, and drink! Plus, you can eat the fruits as an added snack. This is a great way to pump up your water with natural flavoring. Get this recipe here.

Watermelon Fat Flush: This recipe has amino acids that will help to detoxify your body and improve liver function, not to mention it’s fresh and tasty! For the recipe, click here.

Slim Down Detox Water: Detoxify your system and jumpstart your weight loss with this tasty water upgrade! It’s made with tasty fruits to give your water the subtle flavor you’ve been craving. To learn more about this recipe, click here.

Dressed Up Water: Made with lemons, limes, herbal tea and grapefruit, this water has a great flavor so you can sip and stay hydrated all day! For the recipe, click here.

(Photo: Diabetes America)

Blueberry and Orange Infused Water: Tasty and refreshing, this is a great infused water if you need to change it up! Here’s the recipe from The Peach Kitchen.

(Photo: The Peach Kitchen)

Blueberry Lavender Water: For a light and delicate taste, try infusing some water with lavender! It’s great unique flavor. Click here for the recipe from Melissa’s.

(Photo: Melissa’s)

Orange, Cucumber, Lemon and Mint Water: A great combination of ingredients will give you an awesome flavor that you’ll love! Here’s No Gojis No Glory’s recipe.

(Photo: No Gojis No Glory)

