Get Sexy Legs at Home [VIDEO]

There’s nothing better than working out in the privacy of your own home. Follow fitness instructor Melissa Koester through a leg circuit, doing 12 repetitions for each move. You’ll get breaks in between, but if you’re not feeling enough burn, add some dumbbells for extra resistance. You’ll probably need a countertop or chair back to help you balance during the first exercise. Go at your own pace and be mindful of your range of motion. Repeat this circuit as many times as you want!

Moves You’ll See:

Videos by PopCulture.com